The main weather feature heading into the weekend — as it really has been for nearly a week — is oppressive heat and humidity. Thursday’s high reached 94, but the heat index hit 110 — the highest it’s been since temperatures started hitting the 90s this past Saturday. All area counties are in a heat advisory from 12-8 pm Friday for temperatures in the mid-90s and heat index readings at or above 103. Saturday through Monday has Lyon and most surrounding counties in an excessive heat watch for a combination of similar weather conditions and the elevated prospect of heat-related health concerns.

LYON COUNTY, KS ・ 5 HOURS AGO