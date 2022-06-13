ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, OH

Sidney Municipal Court

By Sidney Daily News
Sidney Daily News
 4 days ago

SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of April 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Johnathon Clark Voorhies, 23, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine. Lacey M. Huntington, 32, of Sidney, was charged with expired...

www.sidneydailynews.com

Sidney Daily News

Out of the past

——- The 60th wedding anniversary of Mr. and Mrs. G.C. Haslup, celebrated in their home on North Miami avenue last evening, was made even happier event by the surprise marriage of their grandson, Leigh Haslup and Miss Anna Mergenthaler, which took place during the event. Plans for the wedding had been kept secret from all but the immediate families.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

County record

-2:37 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 10500 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road. No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 8:27 a.m. Nadya Cathryn Diana Dear, 17, of Dayton, pulled into an intersection from a stop sign facing the west on Mason Road attempting to turn left onto County Road 25A when she did not see and pulled into the path of the northbound vehicle on County Road 25A, driven by Tiffany Jean Brown, 27, of Sidney, causing a collision.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Correction

Information listed in a crash report within the County record portion of the Sidney Daily News June 7 edition was incorrect. A crash reported on in the County record should have read:. No one was cited, according to the crash report, after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday, May 29, at...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Shelby County joins New BroadbandOhio program

COLUMBUS — Gov. Mike DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, and the BroadbandOhio office announced the BroadbandOhio Community Accelerator cohort on June 15, and one of the four teams is Shelby County. The purpose of the broadband community accelerator program is to prepare communities around Ohio for broadband funding opportunities...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney, OH
Government
Sidney Daily News

Don’t drop the club

SIDNEY — Fifth grade students from across Shelby County have been attending the 10th annual Shelby County Sheriff’s Office summer Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) Camp throughout the month of June. Students are attending the camp at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 138 and are being exposed...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Couple celebrates 50 years

LIMA — Barry and Debra Muskus, of Lima, will celebrate 50 years of marriage on June 18 with a Celebration Mass at St. Gerard Church in Lima with a dinner to follow at Milano Café. A celebration dance is planned for Sunday, June 19, in Dayton. Barry and...
LIMA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Cynthian Township

Township size: 31.3 square miles. Location within county: West of Sidney. Communities within township: Newport and Oran. Fire protection: Fort Loramie Fire Department. Rescue service: Fort Loramie Rescue Squad. Zoning: Township. Points of interest: Country Concert in the Hills each July. Township building: 3494 Elm St., Newport (Fort Loramie), OH...
FORT LORAMIE, OH
Sidney Daily News

City record

-11:18 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 800 block of South Miami Avenue. -9:09 p.m.: warrant. Wesley David Conatser, 32, at large, was arrested on a warrant. -7 to 9:11 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called twice to remove a person from a property in the 700 block of Countryside Street.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Three bids received for lagoon project

NEW BREMEN – New Bremen Council learned at their Monday night meeting that the bid for a wastewater lagoon project was below earlier estimates. Also, council moved forward on the process to purchase a new leaf collection truck. Village administrator Brent Richter said contractor Synagro Central LLC of Baltimore,...
NEW BREMEN, OH
Sidney Daily News

Council OKs vacation portion of alley at library

SIDNEY — Sidney City Council OK’d an ordinance for the vacation of a portion of the north-south alley at Amos Memorial Public Library Monday evening. The Shelby County Libraries petitioned for the vacation of a portion of the north-south alley, north of North Street between Main and Miami Avenues, which the Planning Commission OK’d at its May 16 meeting. The alley right-of-way is located between the Amos library building and the associated library parking facility in the south half of the block between North Street and Lane Street, Community Development Director Barbara Dulworth explained.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Knowledge is power

Tyler Travis, 8, of Sidney, reads “The Book on Pie: Everything You Need to Know to Bake Perfect Pies” while attending the Amos Memorial Public Library’s summer reading program on Wednesday, June 15. Tyler is the son of Zach and Sophia Travis.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Edison State announces next president

PIQUA — The Edison State Community College Board of Trustees has announced Christopher D. Spradlin as the College’s sixth President. Spradlin currently serves as executive vice president and provost of Edison State, having begun his duties in July of 2016. “The Edison State Board of Trustees was pleased...
EDISON, OH
Sidney Daily News

COVID cases see a rise in Shelby County

SIDNEY — Active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County saw an increase this past week. There are currently 299 active COVID cases in the county — up 24 cases from the 274 cases reported last week. In total, Shelby County has reported 11,255 cases of COVID-19 with 368 hospitalizations...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Wilson Health Auxiliary announces 2022 scholarship recipients

SIDNEY — The Wilson Health Auxiliary has announced the recipients of their 2022 scholarships. The recipients are Aleah Johnson, a graduate of Botkins High School, who is attending Eastern Michigan University with a major in Nursing; Quinci Voisard, a graduate of Fort Loramie High School and Upper Valley Career Center, who is attending Cedarville University with a major in Nursing; Tristan Fleckenstein, a graduate of Fort Loramie, who is attending The Ohio State University with a major in Pre-Med Health Sciences and Rehabilitation; Shea Borchers, a graduate of Russia High School, who is attending The University of Dayton with a major in Nursing; and Eva Bolin, a graduate of Fort Loramie High School, who is attending Ohio University with a major in Psychology.
FORT LORAMIE, OH
Sidney Daily News

Let yourself go

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. • Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Spirit EMS record

June 5-11 According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit responded to 10 emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office’s 911 dispatch center. That’s four less than the week prior. Six of the 10 calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Cedarville awards degrees

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University recently held graduation ceremonies for the spring 2022 with degrees awarded. Local students receiving undergaduate degrees were Jenna Beremand, of Sidney, Music Education-Multi-Age, and Micah Condon of New Bremen, Psychology. Kelton Moore, of Sidney, received a graduate degree in Master of Divinity, and Lauren Subler,...
CEDARVILLE, OH
Sidney Daily News

Sidney Moose Lodge 568 awards scholarships

SIDNEY — The Sidney Moose Scholarship Committee recently held its annual banquet and awarded two $1,000 scholarships to recent graduating seniors Carson Taylor of Sidney High School and Chloe Weigandt of Fairlawn High School. Taylor will be attending Ohio State University to study Finance/Business and Weigandt will be attending...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Sidney Legion baseball

Sidney American Legion Post 217’s Gavin Roberts runs for third as Napoleon Legion’s Abe Delano watches at Custenborder Field on Wednesday, June 15. The Napoleon Legion won 10 to 4.
SIDNEY, OH

