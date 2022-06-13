1 man dead, 1 man injured in shooting in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — One man died in a double shooting in Stockton that happened on Sunday night and is under investigation, according to the Stockton Police Department. Officers responded to the 2000 block of St. Lakes Way to reports of a shooting around 11:10 p.m. Two 26-year-old men were shot. One...
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police announced on Wednesday they made an arrest in a deadly January 2022 shooting. Police detained 38-year-old Rosantito Castaneda over his suspected connection to the death of a 42-year-old man on Jan. 16. The shooting took place near Funston Avenue and Bradford Street in Stockton.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person was injured in a shooting on Friday in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 5700 block of Stockton Boulevard just before 1 a.m. A person was taken to a hospital, but their condition is not known at this time.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A man is behind bars after being accused of stabbing and killing another person in Sacramento County. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the killing happened Wednesday afternoon. Deputies had gotten a call from someone on Bailey Loop saying that there was a man on the floor with stab wounds.
OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland were investigating a shooting at a downtown bar Thursday night left one person dead and multiple people injured.Police responded to ShotSpotter activity shortly before 10:30 p.m. Officers arrived at the Halftime bar on the 300 block of 14th Street in Oakland and found a man and a woman with apparent gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman was taken to a hospital where she was listed in critical but stable condition. Police said shortly after, three more victims arrived at a hospital on their own also suffering from gunshot wounds. Investigators determined the three men were injured in the shooting.The killing was the 52nd homicide in Oakland this year.The slain victim's identity was withheld until his family was notified. Police urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact the department's Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.
STOCKTON (CBS13) — A man has been arrested in connection with a Stockton homicide investigation.
On Wednesday, detectives arrested 38-year-old Rosantito Castaneda in connection with the shooting death of a 42-year-old man back on January 16, according to the Stockton Police Department.
Police said the shooting took place in the area of Funston Avenue and Bradford Street.
Castaneda was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.
ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A man is now under arrest on suspicion of homicide after a suspicious death in Roseville.
Roseville police say, a little after noon Wednesday, officers and firefighters responded to the 400 block of Loretto Drive to investigate a report of a man down inside a house.
First responders started life-saving measures, but the man was soon pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives labeled the man’s death suspicious, but no other details about how he died have been released.
On Thursday, Roseville police announced that they had arrested 34-year-old Roseville resident Ryan Bacon in connection to the case.
Detectives noted that Bacon and the victim lived together at the Loretto Drive home.
Bacon has been booked into South Placer Jail and is facing murder charges, police say.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — An arrest has been made in the shooting and killing of DJ Gio and Vernon Mulder in April, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Giovanni Isidro Razo Pizano, 31, who went by DJ Gio, and Vernon Mulder, 30, were killed on April 10. The shooting happened around 3:25 a.m. near East Commerce Way and Amelia Earhart Avenue.
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A man was arrested in connection to the "suspicious death" of a man found dead inside a Roseville home on Wednesday afternoon. On Thursday, police arrested 34-year-old Ryan Bacon from Roseville on murder charges. Bacon is being held without bail at South Placer Jail. According to...
MODESTO, Calif. — A man was hit and killed Thursday morning after walking into oncoming traffic on highway 99 in Modesto. A 38-year-old pedestrian was walking along the freeway south of Kansas Avenue at about 2:50 a.m. according to California Highway Patrol. The man suddenly turned and walked directly...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One of the suspected gunmen in the K Street gang-related shooting in April appeared in a Sacramento court for the first time Thursday afternoon. The downtown Sacramento shooting killed 6 people and injured 12 others. Mtula Payton, 28, is the third suspect to be arraigned on...
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is searching for a woman who has been missing since Tuesday night, it announced on Thursday. Zoe Hunt, 18, was last seen in the 3800 block of Market Street at around 8:00 p.m. KRON ON is streaming news live now Police described Hunt as 5-foot-8, 125 pounds […]
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department are currently investigating a homicide in the area of Ponderosa Lane and Lindley Drive, according to police. Police said that officers responded to a call at 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday of a shooting in the area of Lindley Drive and Ponderosa Lane where they found that a […]
UPDATE: The person has now been taken into custody, deputies say.
Previous story below:
SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A large law enforcement presence is at the scene of a person barricaded in a vehicle in south Sacramento Thursday morning.
The scene is near Florin Road and 55th Street.
There’s a large police presence in the area of Florin Rd. and 55th St. due to subject barricaded in a vehicle. Traffic is impacted in all directions. PIO is en-route. Please avoid the area.
— Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) June 16, 2022
Exactly what led up to the person barricading themselves in a vehicle is unclear.
Traffic in all directions is impacted. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.
Updates to follow.
CERES, Calif. (FOX26) — Three men were arrested in Ceres south of Modesto on Sunday after a caller said they heard a woman screaming. Police were called to the area of Darby Ln. Richard Ave. near Hatch Rd. and Central Ave. for the report of an argument between a male and female.
DIXON, Calif. (BCN) — Firefighters in Dixon responded to a fire on Wednesday afternoon and came upon an engulfed RV in which a dead body was discovered, a city spokesperson said. Crews from the Vacaville Fire Protection District, the Winters Fire Department, and the UC Davis Fire Department attacked the fire in the 5800 block […]
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The Roseville Police Department is investigating what they're calling the suspicious death of a man found inside a home. On Wednesday around 12:18 p.m., the Roseville Police Department and Roseville Fire Department responded to reports of a man down inside a home on the 400 block of Loretto Drive.
At about 11:16 pm Tuesday night, a Turlock Police officer near Mario’s Authentic Tacos, 216 North Golden State Boulevard, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so he made a traffic stop on it. The officer made contact with the vehicle’s occupant, Thomas Joseph King, 58, of...
Officials in Antioch reported a fatality after a pedestrian crash that occurred on the night of Saturday, June 11, 2022. Officers with the Antioch Police Department responded to a report of a car vs. pedestrian accident in the area of Prewett Ranch Drive and Dallas Ranch Road shortly before 9:00 p.m.
Elderly woman dead after a two-car collision in Modesto (Modesto, CA)Nationwide Report. A woman in her 80s lost her life after a traffic collision Tuesday in Modesto. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle accident took place before 8 p.m. on Highway 132 and Gates Road [...]
STOCKTON (CBS13) — A beloved Escalon school worker was killed in a violent crash caused by a suspected drunk driver over the weekend.
The California Highway Patrol said the 20-year-old suspect was driving under the influence on Jack Tone Road, southeast of Stockton on Saturday night when he crashed into another driver head-on going 100 miles an hour.
In the other car was Kurt Pettitt, 56, a maintenance and transportation employee in Escalon Unified. With him were a passenger and two dogs. All four were ejected from the vehicle.
Pettitt was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said. The passenger suffered moderate injuries. The conditions of the dogs are unknown.
According to the Escalon Times, Pettitt was also assistant chief of the Collegeville Fire Department.
The alleged DUI driver was arrested.
Comments / 0