1 man dead, 1 man injured in shooting in Stockton

OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland were investigating a shooting at a downtown bar Thursday night left one person dead and multiple people injured.Police responded to ShotSpotter activity shortly before 10:30 p.m. Officers arrived at the Halftime bar on the 300 block of 14th Street in Oakland and found a man and a woman with apparent gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman was taken to a hospital where she was listed in critical but stable condition. Police said shortly after, three more victims arrived at a hospital on their own also suffering from gunshot wounds. Investigators determined the three men were injured in the shooting.The killing was the 52nd homicide in Oakland this year.The slain victim's identity was withheld until his family was notified. Police urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact the department's Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 54 MINUTES AGO