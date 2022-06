The Great Depression was an unlikely time to start a business, but that didn’t stop Oather “O.D.” McKee and his wife, Ruth. The couple made oatmeal cookies at their small shop in Chattanooga and, in the mid-1930s, were looking for a way to keep the cookies moist. That’s when O.D. had the idea to put cream between two cookies to keep them soft, according to the company’s history at LittleDebbie.com. The Oatmeal Creme Pie was born but it would be many years before they were sold under the iconic brand Little Debbie.

