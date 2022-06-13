ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Saharan dust prompts ‘Air Quality Alert’ for Louisiana

By Brantly Keiek
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — A thick plume of Saharan dust is expected to reduce air quality in Louisiana this week.

Air quality is expected to be impacted on Monday as southwesterly winds transport a dense area of Saharan dust across the Gulf Coast region, further raising levels of particulate matter in the air.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QPCGu_0g99shO400

This may lead unhealthy air, especially for sensitive groups, during afternoon and early evening hours.

Tuesday, concentrations of dust are expected to decrease slightly. However, with high pressure over the Gulf Coast limiting mixing in the atmosphere, air quality levels may not improve much.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SaMY1_0g99shO400

Officials say active children and adults, the elderly, and people with respiratory issues such as asthma or COPD should avoid prolonged outdoor exertion.

The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ) says area residents are encouraged to take one or more of the following voluntary actions to help reduce the formation of ozone:

• Drive less. Carpool, walk and bike, combine errands and care for your car. Be sure your gas cap is on tight.

• Refuel your vehicle, mow grass and use gas powered lawn equipment and off road vehicles after 6 p.m.

• Postpone chores that use oil based paint, varnishes and solvents that produce flame.

• If you barbecue, use an electric starter instead of starter fluid.

• Take your lunch to work or walk to lunch.

• Conserve energy in your home.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
NOLA.com

Sniffles in summer? Louisianans face extreme heat and Saharan dust

Think you have a bad case of the sniffles? Think again. Air quality in parts of Louisiana, including New Orleans, Baton Rouge and the north shore, reached a level that was unhealthy for sensitive groups on Monday. Peak amounts of particle pollution from the Saharan desert, called Saharan dust, have arrived, as occurs regularly this time of year.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
99.9 KTDY

Severe Storms, Record Heat – Louisiana Could See Both Today

Louisiana residents weary of record heat and humidity could catch a small break from the current heatwave today. However, that break in the higher than average temperatures could come at a cost. The Storm Prediction Center is suggesting that much of the state could be in line for strong to severe thunderstorms later this afternoon.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Quality#Gulf Coast#Ozone#Saharan#Nexstar Media Inc
KNOE TV8

Multiple burn bans issued for northeast Louisiana parishes

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Some northeast Louisiana residents are now under a burn ban. Sheriff’s offices in LaSalle Parish and Caldwell Parish say burn bans are in effect there. The Caldwell Parish Police Jury issued its burn ban on June 15, 2022. In LaSalle, the sheriff’s office announce the burn ban on June 13, 2022.
CALDWELL PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Hot temperatures and inflation hurting Louisiana wallets

BATON ROUGE - It's a typical sight in Louisiana to see people snacking on snoballs during a hot day, but the heat may soon be burning a bigger hole in residents wallets. “It's the Louisiana way to cool down on a day like this,” one customer said after taking a sip.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Calcasieu Parish News

Start-Up that uses Wood Waste to Produce Gasoline Plans $800 Million Clean Energy Facility in Louisiana

Start-Up that uses Wood Waste to Produce Gasoline Plans $800 Million Clean Energy Facility in Louisiana. Louisiana – The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on June 14, 2022 that Arbor Renewable Gas LLC, a Houston-based company founded in 2019 that produces renewable gasoline and green hydrogen from wood waste and forest residue, is evaluating West Baton Rouge Parish for a planned $800 million manufacturing and distribution facility that will use carbon capture and sequestration emissions-reduction technology.
LOUISIANA STATE
99.9 KTDY

Louisiana’s Heat Wave, When Will it End?

Louisiana residents are baking in another day of excessive heat and that has prompted many of you to ask, "when will it end"? Of course, those who have lived in The Boot for more than a summer or two know it gets hot and stays hot here for most of the summer. But the afternoon high temperatures we've been seeing here lately are excessive, especially for this early in the season.
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy