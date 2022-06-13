ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boothbay, ME

BRHS class of 1972 50-year reunion Aug. 6

By Sandra Perkins
 4 days ago

The Boothbay Region High School Class of 1972 will hold its 50-year reunion at Brady’s in Boothbay Harbor on Saturday Aug. 6, starting at 1 p.m. Photographer Leisha MacDougall will take an official class photo and other...

boothbayregister.com

Graduation observations

Boothbay Region High School Principal Tricia Campbell said it … and said it well … when she praised senior class advisor Allan Crocker during the graduation ceremony, and mentioned that the staff calls him “Mr. Graduation.” The school’s graduation ceremonies and events are some of the most plentiful around and Crocker has his mind wrapped around them all. This year, he and his wife, Barbara, even led the parade of parents into the gym for the Grand March – their daughter, Jaelyn, was one of the 38 graduates. He and others put the graduates through several marching practices, among his many other duties. Then there is the handling of graduation speeches, Class Day schedule, Awards Night, and much more. Thank you, Allan, for all of your hard work in pulling off this year’s – and past years’ – graduation events at BRHS.
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Peace Gallery announces mindful living series

The Peace Gallery, located on Main Street in Damariscotta, announced an upcoming three-part series focusing on wellness and well-being. The series is facilitated by certified mindfulness teacher and facilitator, Jane Bjerklie-Barry of New Harbor. On three consecutive Monday mornings from 9:30 to 11:30 beginning on July 11, (July 18, 25)...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
boothbayregister.com

Celebrate

Going through pictures the other day brought me back to a 1970s Christmas parade at Disney World, plus harness racetracks and horsemen, and bowling centers and awards banquets, each trip or other event fun to see again, nearly a half century later. The photos also reminded me, in the ’70s, people knew how to dress.
WISCASSET, ME
boothbayregister.com

Celebration of life for Curtis West

A Celebration of Life service for Curtis W. “Curt” West, who died Oct. 11, 2021, will be held Friday, July 1 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the American Legion Post 36 hall, 25 Industrial Park Road, Boothbay. Please join family and friends to celebrate this Army veteran who lived to be 99 years old.
BOOTHBAY, ME
Education
boothbayregister.com

Community partners to host a Unity and Community Pride event

Healthy Lincoln County, in partnership with local businesses and nonprofit organizations, are banding together to host a Unity & Community event to commemorate Pride Month and celebrate the diversity of the Lincoln County community. The nationwide analysis of the Youth Risk Behavior Survey findings that was completed by the Human...
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Morgan

The recent annual graduation celebrations remind us of the same events we experienced with our own daughters, Megan and Morgan. We recall with fondness the festivities at school and then later at colleges in Baltimore and Vermont when friends and family from near and far (mostly far) came together to support and give thanks for successfully completing educations and, in some cases, life-changing experiences.
MORGAN, VT
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine Whoopie Pie Festival set to return June 25

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine — Mark your calendars, because the Maine Whoopie Pie Festival is making its return on June 25 to celebrate the official state sweet treat Mainers cherish, according to a news release from Patrick Myers, the organizer of the event. The festival is returning after a two-year hiatus...
DOVER-FOXCROFT, ME
boothbayregister.com

Midcoast Literacy Readers Ride connects students and horses in Brunswick

On Saturday, June 4, Midcoast Literacy held its first Readers Ride fundraising event in partnership with Sable Oak Equestrian Center in Brunswick. Thanks to the generous support of 15 local businesses, students in Midcoast Literacy’s Read Together tutoring program – most of whom had never ridden a horse before – toured Sable Oak’s stables and got up in the saddle for the very first time with the help of equestrian center staff. Afterwards, the participating students got to take home a free, horse-themed book of their choice and a horseshoe to remember the day.
BRUNSWICK, ME
boothbayregister.com

Southport selectmen not interested in Spectrum’s expansion

On June 10, Southport selectmen received a letter from Spectrum offering to collaborate on expanding high-speed internet to unserved homes. But all three board members greeted the offer less than enthusiastically June 15. Melinda Kinney is Charter Communications’ New England government affairs representative. In the letter, Kinney expressed “Spectrum’s commitment to work with the townspeople of Southport to extend (the company’s) footprint to unserved areas.”
SOUTHPORT, ME
townline.org

Vassalboro select board authorizes church demolition

Vassalboro select board members began their June 9 meeting with a party, recognizing retiring board chairman Robert Browne’s final meeting. After the cake and cold drinks, they went into executive session with town attorney Kristin Collins to discuss demolition of the former church in North Vassalboro. After the executive...
VASSALBORO, ME
boothbayregister.com

Harkins on dean’s list

Isabel Harkins of Southport was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois where she is enrolled in the Medill School of Journalism.
SOUTHPORT, ME
boothbayregister.com

Mugnai graduates from St. Lawrence University

Clara Mugnai of Alna was one of the more than 500 members of St. Lawrence University's Class of 2022 who earned their degree following the University's Commencement ceremonies, held Sunday, May 22, at Newell Field House in Canton, New York. Mugnai graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor of science degree...
ALNA, ME
boothbayregister.com

Visit the Burnt Island Lighthouse in 2022

The Keepers of Burnt Island Light, a nonprofit organization in Boothbay Harbor, Maine, is offering a unique, “living history” tour of the recently restored light station. They are pleased to announce that this year’s interpretive staff are “the real McCoy.” Yes - former Burnt Island keepers, the wife of a deceased keeper, and the son of another are taking turns in sharing their life stories. Visitors who come ashore on their own, or as part of an organized tour, will receive a one-of-a-kind educational experience that spans a period of 30 years from 1958 to 1988.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine Things To Do | June 14 to June 20

When: Doors open at 6 p.m., show starts at 6:30 p.m. When: 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. If you’re hosting an event or know of something happening in your hometown or community, go ahead and submit it through the "Near ME" section of our mobile app. Please give us at least a week of advanced notice.
MAINE STATE
lcnme.com

Reny Wins Democrat Nod for Senate District 13

Cameron Reny, of Bristol, emerged victorious in the Democratic primary for Maine Senate District 13 on Tuesday, June 14. Reny defeated David Levesque, of Newcastle, 2,158-1,068, according to unofficial results from town clerks. In a statement, Reny congratulated Levesque on a “strong and civil primary campaign” and said she looks...
BRISTOL, ME
boothbayregister.com

Boothbay Harbor, Damariscotta hire shared town planner

Boothbay Harbor and Damariscotta have a new shared town planner, Harbor selectmen learned June 13. Harbor Town Manager Julia Latter said planner Isabelle Oechslie comes to the region from South Portland with community planning experience and, previously, Saco, where she worked on economic development planning. Oechslie has expertise including with...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
92 Moose

Workers At Augusta Chipotle Stage Walk Out Over Lack Of Staff

Many people across Central Maine are fans of Chipotle's food. For those who don't know, Chipotle is basically a "Subway" for Mexican food. Through an assembly line system, they make custom burritos, bowls, and more for their customers. Pick your protein, pick your rice, pick your beans, select your vegetables,...
AUGUSTA, ME

