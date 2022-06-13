Minors: Abrams, Ruiz streaking in El Paso; Hassell homers for TinCaps

Shortstop CJ Abrams tallied three more hits and designated hitter Robinson Cano collected his first extra-base hit in the Padres organization in Triple-A El Paso’s 11-8 loss to Albuquerque on Sunday.

The 21-year-old Abrams has reached base in 14 straight games, hitting .406/.457/.547 over that span. He swiped his seventh base on Sunday and is hitting .302/.357/.466 since the Padres optioned him to the Pacific Coast League.

Cano signed a minor league deal on Friday. He was 3-for-33 in the majors with the Padres but has hits in both games with El Paso after going 2-for-4 with two RBIs, a double, a walk and a run scored.

First baseman Taylor Kohlwey (.892 OPS) drove in three runs on two hits, including his fourth homer.

Center fielder Esteury Ruiz (1.413 OPS) extended his on-base streak to 16 games, going 2-for-5 with a run scored and his fourth steal with El Paso. His 41 steals split Double-A San Antonio and the Chihuahuas are the most in professional baseball.

Catcher Luis Campusano (.872 OPS) went 1-for-4 with a walk.

Right-hander Jesse Scholtens (3.05 ERA) allowed a run in two innings in the start.

Right-hander Evan Miller (6.59) allowed four runs in 1 1/3 innings and left-hander Ian Krol (1-1, 7.46) allowed five runs in 1 1/3 innings.

El Paso is 34-26.

DOUBLE-A SAN ANTONIO (30-25)

Missions 5, Corpus Christi 3: RHP Reggie Lawson (6.75) struck out nine over 4 2/3 shutout innings in the start, scattering one hit and four walks. LHP Tom Cosgrove (5-1, 2.86) struck out four over 1 2/3 perfect innings in relief in the win. RHP Angel Felipe (3.27) recorded the final four outs for his seventh save. 3B Connor Hollis (.937 OPS) went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk, a run scored and his 12 th steal. 2B Kelvin Alarcon (1.003 OPS) and DH Juan Zabala (.950 OPS) both had two hits. Alarcon hit his second double.

HIGH SINGLE-A FORT WAYNE (22-35)

Lake County 5, TinCaps 3: CF Robert Hassell III (.851 OPS) went 2-for-4 with his seventh homer, a double and two RBIs in his first game since returning from the COVID list. He’d been out since May 29. RHP Efrain Contreras (5.82) struck out two over two hitless innings in the start. RHP Luke Boyd (0-2, 6.08) allowed three of the four runs in Lake County’s four-run ninth.

LOW SINGLE-A LAKE ELSINORE (34-23)

Storm 6, San Jose 2: LHP Jesus Gonzalez (2-2, 3.91) struck out seven and allowed two runs — one earned — in seven innings in the win. RHP Yerry Landinez (5.59) saved his second game with two scoreless innings. 3B Carlos Luis (.763 OPS) went 2-for-4 with his fourth homer and C Victor Duarte (. 599 OPS) drove in three runs on two hits, including his first homer and a double.

Note: The Padres’ rookie-ball affiliates were off.

