Knoxville, TN

New KPD Chief Paul Noel swearing-in ceremony

WATE
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul Noel, the new Chief of the...

www.wate.com

WATE

Bear attack victim recalls ‘horrifying’ experience

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE)- One Sevier County woman is recovering after a bear attacked her earlier this week. “Oh, I was horrified,” Altha Williams said when asked if she was scared when she saw the bear. She wound up with only some scratches after her encounter with the bear. Altha Williams says she has bears […]
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
Knoxville, TN
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Knoxville, TN
Paul Noel
WATE

DA sheds light on drug pipeline

The 2021 death report for Knox and Anderson counties shows the number of people who overdosed and died in Knox County increased by 29% in 2021. The Knox County District Attorney is shedding light on how some of the drugs are coming into East Tennessee.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

New organization gets city funding to help curb violence in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Gun violence has increased in Knoxville over the past several years. A number of young adults and teens have been killed, prompting some grassroots organizations to step up in an effort to fight gun violence, and one organization has just been awarded money from the city so that it can continue its […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Heat causes trouble for Summit Towers residents

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Extreme heat causing issues for Summit Towers Apartment residents in Knoxville.  Summit Towers is located along Locust Street in the Old City and is described on its website as “an apartment community for those 62 and better, handicapped, or disabled.” According to a spokesperson for the apartments, both elevators were down […]
KNOXVILLE, TN

