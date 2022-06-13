New KPD Chief Paul Noel swearing-in ceremony

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE)- One Sevier County woman is recovering after a bear attacked her earlier this week. “Oh, I was horrified,” Altha Williams said when asked if she was scared when she saw the bear. She wound up with only some scratches after her encounter with the bear. Altha Williams says she has bears […]
The 2021 drug-related death report for Knox and Anderson counties shows the number of people who overdosed and died in Knox County increased by 29% in 2021. The Knox County District Attonery is shedding light on how some of the drugs are coming into East Tennessee.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A marina restaurant in Jefferson County earned the lowest score in this round of health inspections. Off the Hook on Black Oak Road next to Cherokee Lake earned a 69 which is failing as any grade below 70 is considered a failing grade. Off the Hook, Black Oak Road, Jefferson City […]
The Knoxville Fire Department has released the findings of its investigation into a South Knoxville house fire that killed a three-year-old girl and a ten-month-old. Two other children were hospitalized.
The 2021 death report for Knox and Anderson counties shows the number of people who overdosed and died in Knox County increased by 29% in 2021. The Knox County District Attorney is shedding light on how some of the drugs are coming into East Tennessee.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Gun violence has increased in Knoxville over the past several years. A number of young adults and teens have been killed, prompting some grassroots organizations to step up in an effort to fight gun violence, and one organization has just been awarded money from the city so that it can continue its […]
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Extreme heat causing issues for Summit Towers Apartment residents in Knoxville. Summit Towers is located along Locust Street in the Old City and is described on its website as “an apartment community for those 62 and better, handicapped, or disabled.” According to a spokesperson for the apartments, both elevators were down […]
Comments / 0