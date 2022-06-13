New KPD Chief Paul Noel swearing-in ceremony

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE)- One Sevier County woman is recovering after a bear attacked her earlier this week. “Oh, I was horrified,” Altha Williams said when asked if she was scared when she saw the bear. She wound up with only some scratches after her encounter with the bear. Altha Williams says she has bears […]

SEVIER COUNTY, TN ・ 18 HOURS AGO