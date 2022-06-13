ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnsboro, TX

Winnsboro Police Department Media Report — June 6-12, 2022

KSST Radio
KSST Radio
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Winnsboro Police Department each week provides a media report with information about department activity. WPD activity for the week of June 6-12, 2022 included:. William Jesters, 30 years of age, of Quitman...

www.ksstradio.com

Comments / 2

Related
Mix 93.1

SMH! Deputy for Van Zandt County in Texas Arrested for Drug Possession

We all know that working in law enforcement is not an easy job, but turning to drugs is never the answer and one Van Zandt County Sheriff’s deputy is learning that lesson the hard way. We all learn at a young age to stay away from drugs, very often those lessons are taught by law enforcement so it’s tough to hear about a Texas deputy that was caught with a variety of dangerous drugs.
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Longview man arrested in connection with fatal February shooting

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview man was charged with murder Wednesday in connection with a fatal shooting in February. Demetrius Alvester Armstrong, 23, was booked into the Gregg County Jail on a $500,000 bond after an arrest warrant was issued in connection with the death of DeMarcus Else, of Longview.
LONGVIEW, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Quitman, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Mount Vernon, TX
Winnsboro, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Winnsboro, TX
easttexasradio.com

Sulphur Springs Bank Robbery

Sulphur Springs Police, Hopkins County Deputies, and other law enforcement agencies are investigating the robbery of the Pilgrim Bank on South Broadway in Sulphur Springs. It happened shortly before 1:00 pm. The suspect was a six-foot-tall white male wearing a blue hoodie and khaki or tan pants. He’s believed to be driving a white car with a sunroof and luggage rack.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Man arrested after allegedly stripping Flint church’s AC units of copper

PINE TRAILS SHORES, Texas (KLTV) - A man has been arrested after allegedly dismantling air conditioner units at a church to take the copper from them. Michael James Hudson, 20, of Pine Trails Shores in Smith County, has been identified as a suspect in the crime. On June 5, a suspect went onto the property of The Carpenter’s Baptist Church in Flint and took apart five 5-ton A/C units, and then stripped each of them of copper wire. The damage was estimated at $34,250.
FLINT, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

HCSO arrests two after alleged murder

The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office has taken in two individuals after an alleged murder that was discovered Tuesday. On Monday evening, HCSO stated they received a report of belongings scattered on a county road north of Sulphur Springs. At the time of their arrival, deputies located an abandoned vehicle...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Penalty Group
KTAL

TTPD: 2 teens arrested, accused of breaking into cars

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Two teens are behind bars after allegedly attempting to break into cars Wednesday morning. According to Texarkana, Texas police, a Bowie County deputy responded to a neighborhood off Moores Lane around 1 a.m. after a 911 caller said they witnessed three men trying to get into vehicles. The caller later said the two men were walking toward Arista Apartments.
TEXARKANA, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Sulphur Springs police searching for missing man

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK)- The Sulphur Springs Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing man. 41-year-old Jah Rajah “Rocky” Henry was seen for the last time at the Helm Lane Apartments on Tuesday. He was wearing blue jeans, black shoes, and a white polo with light colored horizontal stripes. Henry is […]
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

2 in custody after man found dead in Hopkins County

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Two suspects are in custody after a man was found dead in Hopkins County on Monday evening, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators from the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office and a Texas Ranger traveled to St. Louis, Missouri, to arrest the two suspects, officials said. The suspects were identified as […]
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KTRE

Abandoned Twin Infants Found

“At any point in time, throughout the day or the night, someone can always come in and cool off.”. On Wednesday, the Upshur County Commissioners Court approved a request to add additional fuel funds to the sheriff’s office budget to accommodate the rise in prices at the pump. “It’s a a must-have situation,” Upshur County Judge Todd Tefteller said.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

UPDATE: Family says runaway teen found safe

UPDATE: Grammer’s family has told KETK News that Miya was found safe. This article will be updated with more details when they are available. ________________________________ LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview police are asking for help finding a runaway teen. 16-year-old Miya Grammer was last seen in Longview. She is described as a white female with […]
LONGVIEW, TX
K945

Horrific Funeral Home Incident Ends in Arrest for E Texas Woman

If you ever needed a reason to let go of an old grudge and let bygones be bygones, here it is. If the allegations leveled at 51-year-old Laurie Lynn Hinds are true, she could be spending 6 months to 2 years behind bars, up to a $10,000 fine, and a small-town reputation that will never go away.
TYLER, TX
thecantonherald.com

SPCA seizes 14 animals from property

The SPCA of Texas and the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office served a search and seizure warrant at a property in Van Zandt County, before removing 14 animals from the property June 10. The animals included five dogs, five koi fish, two cats, one macaw and one deceased cockatoo. The ...
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Two Crashes Over The Weekend Result In DWI Arrests

Two crashes over the weekend are reported to have resulted in DWI arrests. A traffic stop June 4 resulted in a felony DWI arrest while a Dike woman was taken into custody June 2 on a DWI warrant, according to arrest reports. Collision With Tree Off Of I-30 A Cumby...
COMO, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Jun 14)

Monday night at 8:20, police conducted a traffic stop in the 200-block of Martin Luther King Drive on a 2008 Red Dodge passenger car for operating with a defective high-mounted stop lamp. The driver was Keitric Zonderius Reynolds, 30, of Paris. Officer detected an odor of marijuana, and Reynolds acknowledged that he had marijuana on his person and removed a clear bag with a green leafy substance from a pocket of his shorts. They also found a clear bag containing 37 different colored pills and a clear bag containing six individually packaged clear bags with a white powdery substance. Field tests of the drugs were positive for cocaine and ecstasy. Reynolds was issued a citation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a baggy containing marijuana, and arrested and charged with Manufacture Delivery Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1, less than four grams (cocaine), and Manufacture Delivery Controlled Substance Penalty Group 2, less than 400 grams (ecstasy).
KLTV

Judge approves probation for attorney in Tyler serial killer trial

KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Great Texas Balloon Race competitor Kenny Jay from Sturgeon Missouri about Thursday morning’s practice flight over Longview. Caldwell Zoo working to get Texas horned lizards off the threatened list. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. To help strengthen the population, the Caldwell Zoo has a...
LONGVIEW, TX
inforney.com

Three suspects arrested in police chase after allegedly stealing vehicle

Four suspects were involved in a police pursuit Sunday night after allegedly stealing a vehicle in Lindale and three arrests were made as of Monday afternoon, authorities said. A manhunt was underway Monday morning after the late night chase. The pursuit started at 11:51 p.m. near County Roads 433 and...
LINDALE, TX
KSST Radio

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.

 https://www.ksstradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy