Winnsboro Police Department Media Report — June 6-12, 2022
KSST Radio
4 days ago
Winnsboro Police Department each week provides a media report with information about department activity. WPD activity for the week of June 6-12, 2022 included:. William Jesters, 30 years of age, of Quitman...
Fort Worth, Texas – Authorities in Smith County said a Fort Worth man is now the second suspect who has been arrested in connection with a well-planned theft of several vehicles from a vehicle dealership in Tyler. The 20-year-old Fort Worth resident, Brandon Harbor, was taken into Smith County...
We all know that working in law enforcement is not an easy job, but turning to drugs is never the answer and one Van Zandt County Sheriff’s deputy is learning that lesson the hard way. We all learn at a young age to stay away from drugs, very often those lessons are taught by law enforcement so it’s tough to hear about a Texas deputy that was caught with a variety of dangerous drugs.
LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview man was charged with murder Wednesday in connection with a fatal shooting in February. Demetrius Alvester Armstrong, 23, was booked into the Gregg County Jail on a $500,000 bond after an arrest warrant was issued in connection with the death of DeMarcus Else, of Longview.
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — An Arlington man was booked into the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on charges of organized criminal activity after he and four others allegedly stole three vehicles from a dealership in Smith County. The incident took place on Nov. 28, 2021 at East Texas Direct Auto on Highway 155, according […]
Sulphur Springs Police, Hopkins County Deputies, and other law enforcement agencies are investigating the robbery of the Pilgrim Bank on South Broadway in Sulphur Springs. It happened shortly before 1:00 pm. The suspect was a six-foot-tall white male wearing a blue hoodie and khaki or tan pants. He’s believed to be driving a white car with a sunroof and luggage rack.
PINE TRAILS SHORES, Texas (KLTV) - A man has been arrested after allegedly dismantling air conditioner units at a church to take the copper from them. Michael James Hudson, 20, of Pine Trails Shores in Smith County, has been identified as a suspect in the crime. On June 5, a suspect went onto the property of The Carpenter’s Baptist Church in Flint and took apart five 5-ton A/C units, and then stripped each of them of copper wire. The damage was estimated at $34,250.
As of Thursday morning, local authorities had yet to apprehend or identify a suspect in the June 15 Pilgrim Bank robbery, according to police. Sulphur Springs Police and Lake Country Crime Stoppers are asking anyone with video or information to call in tips. The bank robbery reportedly occurred during the...
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office has taken in two individuals after an alleged murder that was discovered Tuesday. On Monday evening, HCSO stated they received a report of belongings scattered on a county road north of Sulphur Springs. At the time of their arrival, deputies located an abandoned vehicle...
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Two teens are behind bars after allegedly attempting to break into cars Wednesday morning. According to Texarkana, Texas police, a Bowie County deputy responded to a neighborhood off Moores Lane around 1 a.m. after a 911 caller said they witnessed three men trying to get into vehicles. The caller later said the two men were walking toward Arista Apartments.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK)- The Sulphur Springs Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing man. 41-year-old Jah Rajah “Rocky” Henry was seen for the last time at the Helm Lane Apartments on Tuesday. He was wearing blue jeans, black shoes, and a white polo with light colored horizontal stripes. Henry is […]
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday in Cass County for two cold case murders from 2018. Kevin Shepard, of Atlanta, Texas was convicted for the capital murders of Donnie Combs and Cynthia Arnold. He was sentenced by Fifth District Judge Bill Miller without the possibility of […]
HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Two suspects are in custody after a man was found dead in Hopkins County on Monday evening, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators from the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office and a Texas Ranger traveled to St. Louis, Missouri, to arrest the two suspects, officials said. The suspects were identified as […]
“At any point in time, throughout the day or the night, someone can always come in and cool off.”. On Wednesday, the Upshur County Commissioners Court approved a request to add additional fuel funds to the sheriff’s office budget to accommodate the rise in prices at the pump. “It’s a a must-have situation,” Upshur County Judge Todd Tefteller said.
UPDATE: Grammer’s family has told KETK News that Miya was found safe. This article will be updated with more details when they are available. ________________________________ LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview police are asking for help finding a runaway teen. 16-year-old Miya Grammer was last seen in Longview. She is described as a white female with […]
If you ever needed a reason to let go of an old grudge and let bygones be bygones, here it is. If the allegations leveled at 51-year-old Laurie Lynn Hinds are true, she could be spending 6 months to 2 years behind bars, up to a $10,000 fine, and a small-town reputation that will never go away.
The SPCA of Texas and the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office served a search and seizure warrant at a property in Van Zandt County, before removing 14 animals from the property June 10. The animals included five dogs, five koi fish, two cats, one macaw and one deceased cockatoo. The ...
Two crashes over the weekend are reported to have resulted in DWI arrests. A traffic stop June 4 resulted in a felony DWI arrest while a Dike woman was taken into custody June 2 on a DWI warrant, according to arrest reports. Collision With Tree Off Of I-30 A Cumby...
Monday night at 8:20, police conducted a traffic stop in the 200-block of Martin Luther King Drive on a 2008 Red Dodge passenger car for operating with a defective high-mounted stop lamp. The driver was Keitric Zonderius Reynolds, 30, of Paris. Officer detected an odor of marijuana, and Reynolds acknowledged that he had marijuana on his person and removed a clear bag with a green leafy substance from a pocket of his shorts. They also found a clear bag containing 37 different colored pills and a clear bag containing six individually packaged clear bags with a white powdery substance. Field tests of the drugs were positive for cocaine and ecstasy. Reynolds was issued a citation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a baggy containing marijuana, and arrested and charged with Manufacture Delivery Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1, less than four grams (cocaine), and Manufacture Delivery Controlled Substance Penalty Group 2, less than 400 grams (ecstasy).
KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Great Texas Balloon Race competitor Kenny Jay from Sturgeon Missouri about Thursday morning’s practice flight over Longview. Caldwell Zoo working to get Texas horned lizards off the threatened list. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. To help strengthen the population, the Caldwell Zoo has a...
Four suspects were involved in a police pursuit Sunday night after allegedly stealing a vehicle in Lindale and three arrests were made as of Monday afternoon, authorities said. A manhunt was underway Monday morning after the late night chase. The pursuit started at 11:51 p.m. near County Roads 433 and...
Comments / 2