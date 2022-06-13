ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s why you’re seeing smoky skies in Colorado

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tKKKu_0g99pmuK00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says smoke from wildfires in Arizona moved into Colorado on Monday morning.

According to the state’s smoke outlook , widespread public health impacts are not expected because the concentrations of smoke will be light to moderate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RTi3e_0g99pmuK00
Smoke from Pipeline Fire near Flagstaff, Arizona
Wildfire in southwestern Colorado burning about 85 acres

The smoky, hazy skies are expected to last through Wednesday morning, according to CDPHE.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said several people have called asking about possible fires.

“We have received multiple questions and calls about possible fires in Larimer County due to smoke in the area. We currently are not working any active fires in Larimer County. We believe a shift in wind is bringing smoke from wildfires in neighboring states,” LCSO said. “However, we are asking the community to remain vigilant and immediately report any active smoke plumes or flames in the area.”

How to prepare for a wildfire, extreme fire danger

If you are unusually sensitive to smoke, CDPHE said to consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion in areas where smoke is apparent.

Weather forecast

Keep an eye on the weather forecast for things like fire weather watches and warnings, or red flag warnings. You can see active weather alerts here .

Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather App to stay up-to-date with the newest weather data as it comes in and to get important alerts straight to your phone.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 7

