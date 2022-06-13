Here’s why you’re seeing smoky skies in Colorado

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says smoke from wildfires in Arizona moved into Colorado on Monday morning.

According to the state’s smoke outlook , widespread public health impacts are not expected because the concentrations of smoke will be light to moderate.

Smoke from Pipeline Fire near Flagstaff, Arizona

The smoky, hazy skies are expected to last through Wednesday morning, according to CDPHE.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said several people have called asking about possible fires.

“We have received multiple questions and calls about possible fires in Larimer County due to smoke in the area. We currently are not working any active fires in Larimer County. We believe a shift in wind is bringing smoke from wildfires in neighboring states,” LCSO said. “However, we are asking the community to remain vigilant and immediately report any active smoke plumes or flames in the area.”

If you are unusually sensitive to smoke, CDPHE said to consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion in areas where smoke is apparent.

Weather forecast

Keep an eye on the weather forecast for things like fire weather watches and warnings, or red flag warnings. You can see active weather alerts here .

