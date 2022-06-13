ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Crime solvers: Have you seen these two fugitives?

By Tannock Blair
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=382dEC_0g99pjG900

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers are asking for public support in finding these two wanted fugitives.

Edward Glen Dvorak, 36, is wanted for grand larceny. Dvorak is a 5-foot 4-inches tall White male, weighing 190 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

Daemon Satchell, 19, is wanted for robbery, felonious assault, malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and burglary. Satchell is a 5-foot 5-inches tall Black male, weighing 115 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Fugitive arrested after trying to escape through crawl space, interrupting church service in Stafford County
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t7gss_0g99pjG900
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eY2lI_0g99pjG900
Left: Edward Dvorak, Right: Daenib Satchell (Courtesy of Chesterfield County Police Department)

Crime Solvers is asking anyone with information on the location of Dvorak or Satchell to call 804-748-0660 or use the p3Tips mobile app . They guarantee you will remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chesterfield County, VA
Crime & Safety
Chesterfield County, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Chesterfield County, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Henrico Citizen

Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers’ Crime of the Week: June 13-19, 2022

This week, Crime Stoppers needs the public’s help in identifying a male who stole a vehicle in Henrico County. On Tuesday, May 31, 2022, Henrico Police received a call from a woman reporting her vehicle had been stolen on Saturday, May 28. The complainant told detectives she had parked her vehicle around 8 p.m. in the 3900 block of Pilots Lane and unknowingly dropped her keys in the grass.
RICHMOND, VA
WTOP

Fauquier County, family of couple killed in crash with deputy reach $5M settlement

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The family of Brian and Mary Dangerfield and Fauquier County have agreed on a $5 million settlement following a collision in which a former deputy with the Fauquier Sheriff’s Office crashed into another vehicle along U.S. 17, resulting in the Dangerfields’ deaths.
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Two men injured in Chesterfield stabbing

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Two men were injured in a stabbing in Chesterfield late Wednesday night. Officers found both victims in the 10400 block of Marbleridge Court around 10:30 p.m., not far from Reams Road Elementary School. The two men were taken to the hospital. On Thursday morning, police said...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Fugitive#Brown Hair#Felonious Assault#Smartphone App#Nexstar Media Inc
wsvaonline.com

Page man gets two years for drunk driving

A Page County man will spend a little over two years in jail after he led authorities on a drunken car chase through the county earlier this year. Jerry Lee Campbell of Stanley pleaded guilty to four charges, including felony eluding and D-W-I, during a hearing this morning in the circuit court.
PAGE COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
fredericksburg.today

City Police investigating armed robbery

Fredericksburg Police actively investigating an armed robbery that occurred June 14thin the 1700 block of Lafayette Boulevard. At approximately 2:30. a.m., a male sitting in his vehicle was approached by an unknown black male who pointed a gun at him and demanded his personal belongings. The victim complied and the suspect left in a dark gray SUV.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy