Crime solvers: Have you seen these two fugitives?
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers are asking for public support in finding these two wanted fugitives.
Edward Glen Dvorak, 36, is wanted for grand larceny. Dvorak is a 5-foot 4-inches tall White male, weighing 190 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.
Daemon Satchell, 19, is wanted for robbery, felonious assault, malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and burglary. Satchell is a 5-foot 5-inches tall Black male, weighing 115 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.Fugitive arrested after trying to escape through crawl space, interrupting church service in Stafford County
Crime Solvers is asking anyone with information on the location of Dvorak or Satchell to call 804-748-0660 or use the p3Tips mobile app . They guarantee you will remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward of up to $5,000.
