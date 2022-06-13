Crime solvers: Have you seen these two fugitives?

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers are asking for public support in finding these two wanted fugitives.

Edward Glen Dvorak, 36, is wanted for grand larceny. Dvorak is a 5-foot 4-inches tall White male, weighing 190 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

Daemon Satchell, 19, is wanted for robbery, felonious assault, malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and burglary. Satchell is a 5-foot 5-inches tall Black male, weighing 115 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.



Left: Edward Dvorak, Right: Daenib Satchell (Courtesy of Chesterfield County Police Department)

Crime Solvers is asking anyone with information on the location of Dvorak or Satchell to call 804-748-0660 or use the p3Tips mobile app . They guarantee you will remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward of up to $5,000.

