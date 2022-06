Bridgette Hallum is an Emergency Management and Disaster Recovery Consultant. She is a former Wakulla County educator who lives in Crawfordville with her two children. Bridgette is a graduate of Florida State University, where she studied Emergency Management and Homeland Security. She has worked disasters, including Hurricane Michael, at the local, national and international levels. Bridgette has experience working for FEMA and FDEM. In her free time, Bridgette enjoys traveling, volunteering, the beach, and live music. Her favorite part of working in Emergency Management is helping those in need, working to prevent loss of life and property, and giving back to her local community.

