260+ Pop Culture Baby Name Ideas Inspired by Movie Stars, TV Shows, and More

Hawkins is home to nightmares, twisted secrets, and a host of supernatural entities that would definitely try to take us down if we ever stepped foot in the fictional Indiana town. In May, Netflix and Fever made that possibility a full-blown reality when they opened the "Stranger Things" Experience in New York City, an interactive trip to a parallel universe where it's perpetually 1986 and the Party — including Mike, Dustin, Lucas, Will, Max, Erica, and Eleven — need help to fix a lab experiment gone wrong. In June, the streaming platform also opened the immersive experience to fans in San Francisco and London. Naturally, when faced with an otherworldly mission that may or may not involve getting sucked into the Upside Down and fed to Demodogs, we had to check it out for ourselves.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO