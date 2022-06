In the Upper Keys, people have come to associate Emma Haydocy’s name with environmental protection. Serving as Florida Bay Forever’s first full-time executive director since February 2020 (after joining the organization in 2019 as support staff), she catapulted the organization to new levels of influence and impact. Now, she hopes to do the same in her new role, as Surfrider’s Florida policy manager.

