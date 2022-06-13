ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover, IL

Hanover man arrested for DUI after ATV accident

By Sharon Wren
Local 4 WHBF
Local 4 WHBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PsENW_0g99oxpw00

On Thursday, June 9 at approximately 11:14 p.m., Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to IL Route 84 S and S. Crazy Hollow Road in rural Hanover, IL for an ATV accident with injuries. Deputies arrived on scene and discovered that Joshua Groharing, age 30 of Hanover, had lost control of an ATV as he attempted to avoid hitting an animal in the roadway. Groharing was thrown from the ATV as a result and sustained injuries to his person. As deputies spoke to Groharing, they could smell an odor of alcohol coming from his person. Groharing was transported by Elizabeth Ambulance to Midwest Medical Center for his injuries. He was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid and Accident, and Improper Operating an ATV on a Roadway.

The incident remains under investigation by the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office. The Hanover Fire Department and the Elizabeth Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.

Comments / 1

Related
KCJJ

Tipton woman seriously injured in Cedar County accident

One person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning in Cedar County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 23-year-old Melissa Mandujano of Mendota, Illinois was driving a box truck on northbound Highway 38 just before 8:45am when she attempted to pass a 2004 Chevy near County Road F44, just east of Rochester. Mandujano failed to clear the other vehicle and clipped it as she moved back into the other car’s lane. The driver of the Chevy, 76-year-old Joyce Hennings of Tipton, was transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics via ground ambulance with life-threatening injuries.
CEDAR COUNTY, IA
WIFR

17-year-old dead after crash in Machesney Park, driver faces DUI

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A heavy loss is felt Wednesday after the tragic passing of a 17-year-old male passenger during a car cash Tuesday night. The victim was rushed to a local hospital after the crash where he was pronounced dead. Driver 27-year-old Emily Reid of Machesney park faces aggravated DUI causing a death charges in connection with the crash.
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Driver Arrested for Possession of Drugs Following Traffic Stop

This past Friday night Ogle County Deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Big Mound Road and IL Rte. 251. After investigation, Deputies placed 38-year-old Kristopher Zaugg of Rockford under arrest for a Mchenry County warrant for violation of bond conditions, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance (heroin), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Traffic stop leads to multiple charges for Des Moines resident

A Des Moines resident has been arrested on multiple charges after Jo Daviess County deputies performed a traffic stop on a vehicle with expired registration on US Route 20 at Barge Terminal Road. Deputies made contact with the driver, Deaundra Alexander, on June 14 at approximately 9:30 a.m. and observed open alcohol in plain view. […]
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jo Daviess County, IL
City
Hanover, IL
Jo Daviess County, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
nrgmediadixon.com

Troopers Say a Routine Registration Check Showed Sterling Man Wanted in Lee County on Drug Charges

Illinois State Police say 36-year-old Miranda L. McKenna of Sterling was stopped shortly before midnight on Sunday on Dixon Avenue at Avenue B in Rock Falls. The routine registration check revealed the owner (McKenna) was wanted on a Lee County warrant for methamphetamine delivery. McKenna was also charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
LEE COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Intersection reopens after crash involving car and motorcycle in Rockton

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Drivers might experience delays in traffic Tuesday evening, as The Rockton Police Department investigate a crash involving a motorcycle and a car. The collision just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Illinois Route Two and Union Street has been cleaned up, and has since reopened to drivers, after traffic stalled for at least an hour. Police haven’t commented on the condition of either drivers involved in the incident.
ROCKTON, IL
cbs2iowa.com

Dubuque Police seeking help in IDing a subject

Dubuque Police are looking for you help in identifying a man who allegedly damaged a vehicle in the Diamond Jo Parking ramp, 351 Bell St., Dubuque. This incident happened on 5/22/2022 at approximately 11:30 p.m. If you have information, please submit it here online. You can also call Dubuque's Emergency...
DUBUQUE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Atv#Nexstar Media Inc
KWQC

Fire destroys home in Dubuque County

DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - A fire destroyed a home and claimed the lives of two family pets in Dubuque County. On Wed., June 15, 2022 around 1 p.m., firefighters from Sherrill, Asbury, Holy Cross, Dubuque, Epworth, and Farley responded to a fire at 15072 Highway 3 for a report of a structure fire.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Rock Island investigates early morning Wednesday shooting

On Wednesday at 5:12 a.m., Rock Island police officers responded to a report of gunshots in the parking lot of Circle K, 4423 11th St., Rock Island. Officers located spent shell casings in the parking lot and two individuals arrived at UnityPoint Health – Trinity Rock Island, with one victim sustaining non-life threatening injuries, police said. The department’s Criminal Investigations is following up on this case.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
superhits106.com

Hillcrest Family Services Resident Assaults Two Nurses

Dubuque police arrested 22 year old Bradley-Allen Schmidt, a resident of the Hillcrest Family Services residential facility on Monday at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center on a warrant charging two counts of assault. Reports say Schmidt assaulted two MercyOne nurses, Gina Gross and Kinsey Malcook on June 9th. I am text...
DUBUQUE, IA
nrgmediadixon.com

Driver Receives Serious Injuries Following Rollover Accident

On Monday evening, Ogle County Deputies and Lynn Scott Rock Fire Department responded to the 18,000 block of East Illinois Route 64 for a single-vehicle rollover with injuries. After a brief investigation, it was determined that a Ford F-150, driven by Joshua Beach of Machesney Park left the roadway, striking...
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
KWQC

Man dies in Rock Island County Jail

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - An investigation is underway following the death of an inmate at the Rock Island County Jail Monday. Around 7 p.m., correctional officers found Eric C. Petersen, 46, unresponsive in his cell, the sheriff’s office said in a media release. Medical emergency procedures were...
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Police: Suspect passed out at intersection had stolen gun, marijuana

A 43-year-old Moline man faces multiple charges after police say they found him passed out at an intersection with a gun and marijuana in a running Camaro. Barry Hubbard Jr. faces felony charges of felon in control of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance – third or subsequent offense; and serous misdemeanor charges of person negligible to carry dangerous weapons, operating while under the influence – first offense and fourth-degree theft, court documents say.
DAVENPORT, IA
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Body found along rural highway near Oregon ID’d as 30-year-old man; details of incident still unclear

OREGON, Wis. — Dane County officials on Tuesday identified the 30-year-old man whose body was found along a highway south of Oregon last week. In a news release Tuesday night, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Logan Gueths of Oregon. Gueths died from blunt force trauma. ﻿ A truck driver reported finding Gueths’ body around 5 p.m....
OREGON, WI
Local 4 WHBF

Local 4 WHBF

975
Followers
866
Post
111K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Quad Cities news, weather and sports from Local 4 WHBF on https://OurQuadCities.com.

 https://OurQuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy