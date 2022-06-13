Hanover man arrested for DUI after ATV accident

On Thursday, June 9 at approximately 11:14 p.m., Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to IL Route 84 S and S. Crazy Hollow Road in rural Hanover, IL for an ATV accident with injuries. Deputies arrived on scene and discovered that Joshua Groharing, age 30 of Hanover, had lost control of an ATV as he attempted to avoid hitting an animal in the roadway. Groharing was thrown from the ATV as a result and sustained injuries to his person. As deputies spoke to Groharing, they could smell an odor of alcohol coming from his person. Groharing was transported by Elizabeth Ambulance to Midwest Medical Center for his injuries. He was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid and Accident, and Improper Operating an ATV on a Roadway.

The incident remains under investigation by the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office. The Hanover Fire Department and the Elizabeth Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.

