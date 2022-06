In New York, the name of the lieutenant governor isn’t on the tip of most voters’ tongues – until, suddenly, it is. It’s easy to understand why. The state’s No. 2 office holds little constitutional responsibility, aside from the big one: being ready to serve should the governor resign or become incapacitated. In the last 14 years, that very thing has happened twice, when the governor resigned, elevating the lieutenant governor to the top role.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO