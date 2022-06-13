ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 ejected in deadly northeast Kansas crash

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Six people were ejected in a crash Sunday in northeast Kansas. It happened when an SUV rolled multiple times from the I-435 southbound ramp to eastbound I-70.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the 35-year-old driver, Wilfredo Lopez Cartagena of Kansas City, was traveling too fast for the curve, lost control, and the SUV rolled. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say that all seven passengers have suspected serious injuries.

Three children, ages 2, 10, and 15, were transported to Children’s Mercy and Overland Park Regional. The other four occupants are between 20 and 30 years old.

The patrol said two people inside the SUV were wearing seatbelts when the crash occurred.

Comments / 6

Guest
3d ago

This is what I tell my son! Quit driving so fast on exit /entrance ramps!! Senselesss..now someone is w/o a daddy.

Reply
3
