WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Police are continuing to investigate the 2020 shooting death of an 18-year-old D.C. woman who was gunned down outside a home near Union Station. After a family member added $15,000, the reward for information about Saige Ballard’s murder that leads to an arrest and conviction has increased to a possible $40,000, police said.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO