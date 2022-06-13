ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper County, MO

Driver ejected and pinned as vehicle overturns in crash near Peace Church Cemetery

By Shannon Becker
 4 days ago

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Late Saturday night reports of a single vehicle rollover crash near 3000 bl N Peace Church alerted Jasper County E911.

Carl Junction Fire Protection District, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and METS ambulance responded.

Upon arrival a 2006 Chevy HHR had rolled where the driver was partially ejected and pinned.

Carl Junction firefighters freed Jason Campion, 50, of Galena, Kan. He was transported to Freeman West suffering serious injuries.

“[HHR] ran off the roadway and overturned.” — Tpr B.D. Vaught, MSHP Troop D

Campion was not wearing  seat belt. Tpr Vaught told us if the driver was belted, most likely minor injuries.

Comer’s Wrecker removed the crashed vehicle.

Joplin News First delayed the release of images and information for this article as next of kin could be notified of the crash.

Death investigation underway, body found in Gunn Park

FORT SCOTT, Kan. – Authorities are investigating after a person is found dead in the woods at Gunn Park in Fort Scott, Kansas. According to the Police Department, the report came in this morning about a possible deceased person in that location. Around 10:45 am, first responders from the Fort Scott Police and Fire Departments, Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office, and EMS responded.
FORT SCOTT, KS
