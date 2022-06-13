ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, IA

Man arrested for sexual abuse of child in Clay County, Iowa

By Wesley Thoene
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PO6pd_0g99ng7200

SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) — A man has been arrested for sexual abuse of a child.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report of sexual abuse in December 2021.

Former Iowa police officer set for plea hearing in sex-abuse case

According to court documents, the now 14-year-old victim said that sometime in 2016, Stacy Baas, 56, of Rossie, would allegedly ask the victim to be tickled and then point to his groin. The victim would then touch Baas inappropriately.

The sheriff’s office arrested Baas after an investigation. He has been charged with second-degree sexual abuse, lascivious acts with a child, and indecent contact with a child.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
nwestiowa.com

Sheldon woman charged for intox at motel

SHELDON—A 40-year-old Sheldon woman was arrested about 10:15 p.m. Saturday, June 11, on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Patrice Leslie Rocha stemmed from a report of a disturbance at the Sheldon Motel, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office. The caller said Rocha was arguing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Spencer, IA
Clay County, IA
Crime & Safety
County
Clay County, IA
Sioux City, IA
Crime & Safety
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy