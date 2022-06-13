Ringo Starr postpones Richmond concert

RICHMOND, Va. -- Ringo Starr has postponed his concert scheduled for June 21 at Virginia Credit Union Live in Richmond.

The announcement came after two members of Ringo's All Starr Band tested positive for COVID-19.

"Well we tried, things happen, I send you all peace and love and thank you to all the people who came to the shows peace and love everybody," a message on Starr's social media read.

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band was halfway through its tour when the remainder of the shows had to be postponed.

"Almost halfway through the 22-show run, on Tuesday, June 7, Ringo let audiences know on the second of three sold-out shows at New York’s Beacon Theater that Edgar Winter had COVID, but the All Starrs continued on," the June 10 social media message read. "However today Steve Lukather has also tested positive for COVID, forcing the group to reschedule the remaining 12 dates, and adding them to the September tour."

Tour dates and ticket information will be available on Ringo's website .

All-Starr band includes Steve Lukather (Toto), Colin Hay (Men at Work), Warren Ham, Edgar Winter, Hamish Stuart, and Greg Bissonette.

The 81-year-old musician first formed an All Starr band in 1989 and has been touring on and off with various musicians over the years.

The concerts typically include Beatles' songs and the biggest hits from the All Starr's previous bands.

