Cleves Warsaw Road closes this week for water main tie-in

CINCINNATI — The Little Miami Scenic Trail construction project continues with overnight ramp and lane restrictions this weekend, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. ODOT contractors will close Beechmont Avenue on Friday and Saturday from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. each day. Westbound on Beechmont Avenue will be...
WETHERINGTON, Ohio — The resurfacing project along I-75 will resume with overnight lane restrictions this weekend, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Single-lane closures will take effect along southbound I-75 from Tylersville Road to the Hamilton County Line from 8 p.m. Saturday, June 18 until 6 a.m. the following day.
FORT THOMAS, Ky. — A ramp in Fort Thomas to I-471 will close for a pavement repair project Thursday night, according to the Kentucky Cabinet of Transportation. The entrance ramp from Grand Avenue/KY-1892 to northbound I-471 will close at 10 p.m. The ramp will remain closed until 5 a.m....
CINCINNATI — Firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire in Delhi Township, Thursday afternoon. Hamilton County dispatchers confirmed that crews were called to the 4300 block of St Dominic Drive around 4:00 p.m. due to heavy black smoke being seen. There is no known cause of the...
PADDOCK HILLS, Ohio (WKRC)- As the summer months bring more people outside and walking around, Cincinnati just installed its latest safety initiative to control speeding, speed cushions. "They're very similar to speed humps, which many people have seen around the city and different neighborhoods that extend all the way across...
CINCINNATI — Fire crews battled a structure fire on Fred Shuttlesworth Circle earlier Thursday afternoon. Firefighters responded to the 700 block of North Fred Shuttlesworth Circle at approximately 5:10 p.m. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control, but stated that extensive work is still needed. One firefighter...
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — The right two lanes along eastbound I-275 at Exit 44 toward Mosteller Road are blocked due to a crash, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Stop-and-go traffic is backed up to Exit 43 toward I-75. Authorities advise motorists to expect delays of up to 10...
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — A fire department in Indiana "tested" its pumper trucks this week spraying water onto community members for them to cool off and have some fun during the heat wave. The Connersville Fire Department invited the public out to Roberts Park on Wednesday and Thursday where they...
COVINGTON, Ky. — The city of Covington and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reached an agreement that will make the construction of the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor project a little less painful to residents and businesses in the area. The bridge,built in 1963, was meant to carry 80,000 cars a day....
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police are on scene of a crash with injuries at Reading Road and Eden Park Drive, Thursday afternoon. Police reported the incident at 4:18 p.m. and the crash is expected to cause delays. There is no information about the extent of the injuries at this time.
NORWOOD, Ohio — The two right lanes along northbound I-71 beyond Dana Avenue are blocked due to a crash, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. The crash is between Exit 5 toward Dana Avenue and Exit 6 toward Smith and Edwards roads. Stop-and-go traffic is backed up to...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Crews from multiple fire departments are at the scene of a warehouse fire in Wilder, according to Campbell County Dispatch. The fire broke out sometime before 5:15 p.m. in the Castellini Company-owned building on Plum Street. Authorities say the fire started from a trailer that...
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. — A Liberty Township family hopes to return to Cincinnati Saturday after spending a week near Yellowstone National Park. The area has seen historic flooding this week. Alex and Megan Amend and their three children arrive in the Clarks Fork, Wyoming, last Saturday. They said...
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Jungle Jim's in Fairfield is closed due to a power outage caused by the severe storms that moved through the area Monday. The grocery store says it will provide updates on their social media pages and website on when they will reopen. The store isn't the...
MASON, Ohio — It's hard to imagine a cuter puppy than Neo the cavapoo. It's also hard to imagine a hotter office space than the one Neo visited Wednesday -- My Pet's Vet Animal Hospital in the Symmes Square shopping plaza. That's where workers kept the doors open despite losing power during Monday's storms.
Jungle Jim’s International Market has reopened today after being without power since Monday evening following a storm that knocked out power to thousands in southwest Ohio. Phill Adams, development director at Jungle Jim’s, said the power was restored Tuesday night and staff is in “restock mode” leading up to the store’s noon re-opening.
EVENDALE, Ohio — I-75 is likely to see delays due to a crash blocking the left lane, Wednesday afternoon. The left lane on the southbound side of the interstate is blocked after police reported a crash at 3:31 p.m. Delays are expected as traffic begins to slow near the...
Loveland and Fairfield are both conducting brush pick-ups following cleanup after Monday's storms. To help make the process quicker, residents are asked to have their brush at the curb Monday morning. Loveland residents are asked to:. Do not block fire hydrants. Limbs cannot exceed 10 inches in diameter at the...
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A recently recorded land sale totaling several million dollars appears to be tied to a massive mixed-use development in Liberty Towship. Anchored by a multinational retailer, the $150 million project also will include hundreds of luxury apartments. Butler County real estate transactions show Washington-based Costco...
Comments / 0