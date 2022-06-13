ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, OH

Cleves Warsaw Road closes this week for water main tie-in

By Gianna Vitali
WLWT 5
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI — Cleves Warsaw Road at the Heather Ridge subdivision will be...

www.wlwt.com

WLWT 5

Beechmont Avenue sees nighttime closures for construction beginning Friday

CINCINNATI — The Little Miami Scenic Trail construction project continues with overnight ramp and lane restrictions this weekend, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. ODOT contractors will close Beechmont Avenue on Friday and Saturday from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. each day. Westbound on Beechmont Avenue will be...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Lane closures along I-75 this Saturday for resurfacing work

WETHERINGTON, Ohio — The resurfacing project along I-75 will resume with overnight lane restrictions this weekend, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Single-lane closures will take effect along southbound I-75 from Tylersville Road to the Hamilton County Line from 8 p.m. Saturday, June 18 until 6 a.m. the following day.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Lanes blocked by crash along I-275 near Sharonville

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — The right two lanes along eastbound I-275 at Exit 44 toward Mosteller Road are blocked due to a crash, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Stop-and-go traffic is backed up to Exit 43 toward I-75. Authorities advise motorists to expect delays of up to 10...
SHARONVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

Norwood crash blocks lanes, slows traffic along NB I-71

NORWOOD, Ohio — The two right lanes along northbound I-71 beyond Dana Avenue are blocked due to a crash, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. The crash is between Exit 5 toward Dana Avenue and Exit 6 toward Smith and Edwards roads. Stop-and-go traffic is backed up to...
NORWOOD, OH
Fox 19

Crews battle fire at Castellini Company produce warehouse in NKY

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Crews from multiple fire departments are at the scene of a warehouse fire in Wilder, according to Campbell County Dispatch. The fire broke out sometime before 5:15 p.m. in the Castellini Company-owned building on Plum Street. Authorities say the fire started from a trailer that...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Jungle Jim's in Fairfield closed due to power outage

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Jungle Jim's in Fairfield is closed due to a power outage caused by the severe storms that moved through the area Monday. The grocery store says it will provide updates on their social media pages and website on when they will reopen. The store isn't the...
FAIRFIELD, OH
dayton.com

Jungle Jim’s in Fairfield reopens following long power outage

Jungle Jim’s International Market has reopened today after being without power since Monday evening following a storm that knocked out power to thousands in southwest Ohio. Phill Adams, development director at Jungle Jim’s, said the power was restored Tuesday night and staff is in “restock mode” leading up to the store’s noon re-opening.
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Crash on I-75 in Evendale blocking lanes, causing delays

EVENDALE, Ohio — I-75 is likely to see delays due to a crash blocking the left lane, Wednesday afternoon. The left lane on the southbound side of the interstate is blocked after police reported a crash at 3:31 p.m. Delays are expected as traffic begins to slow near the...
MILFORD, OH

