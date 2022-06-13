ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

CBS Sports Reveals This Giants Player as Its Under-the-Radar Choice

San Luis Obispo Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a lot expected of the New York Giants' revamped roster this coming season, but one player, in particular, is thought to be the team's biggest player that's currently flying under the radar. CBS Sports' Patrik Walker named second-year cornerback Aaron Robinson as the Giants' most likely candidate...

www.sanluisobispo.com

FOX Sports

Jets, Broncos top list of NFL's longest active playoff droughts

There are a number of NFL teams hoping that this season will result in some long-awaited postseason play. Making the playoffs in professional sports is the first step for fans and franchises to believe they have a shot at ultimate glory. But while some organizations have made a habit of tasting the postseason, others have forgotten what it's like to play late into January and beyond.
DENVER, CO
East Rutherford, NJ
East Rutherford, NJ
New York State
East Rutherford, NJ
Yardbarker

Giants Schedule: Ranking the Opposing Defenses

In many ways, the 2022 season will be one of new beginnings for the New York Giants. A new front office led by general manager Joe Schoen and a new coaching staff led by head coach Brian Daboll will embark on a nascent era of Giants’ football, with hope they can build this team into the contender they once were.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
The Spun

Look: David Cone, Yankees Clip Goes Viral Wednesday Night

David Cone made the most of an awkward moment Wednesday night. Early in the New York Yankees' game against the Tampa Bay Rays, YES Network experienced some amusing audio issues. The distorted voices of Cone and play-by-play announcer Michael Kay made them sound intoxicated. After making his way through a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Former Red Sox infielder claimed off waivers by AL East foe

Jonathan Arauz has found a new home after being designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox on Friday. The Baltimore Orioles announced Wednesday they've claimed the 23-year-old infielder off waivers and optioned him to Triple-A Norfolk. Arauz made his MLB debut with the Red Sox in 2020. The Panama...
BALTIMORE, MD
James Bradberry
Aaron Robinson
Jerome Henderson
FanSided

Mets call up fan favorite to add bullpen depth

The New York Mets called up fan favorite Tommy Hunter, who was dealing in Syracuse, to help out in the bullpen. Hunter was a fan favorite at times last season, and signed a minor-league contract to return to the Mets earlier this year. In Syracuse, he got off to a rough start, and his overall ERA was 4+ before his call-up.
SYRACUSE, NY
Yardbarker

The key to a Saquon Barkley bounce-back season

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is entering his fifth season in the NFL. This is a make-or-break contract year for Barkley, the second overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Barkley was considered to be a generational talent when he was drafted but has yet to meet those expectations. Injuries and poor coaching have held Saquon back throughout his career. But with a new coaching staff in place and an improved offensive line in front of Saquon Barkley, there is reason to believe he is in line for a bounce-back season.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rutgers football becomes second offer for Bergen Catholic athlete Quincy Porter

Over the weekend, Rutgers football officially got involved with Quincy Porter, a talented underclassman at Bergen Catholic. The Scarlet Knights offered Porter, becoming his fourth offer from a Power Five program. For Porter, it was also his second offer from a Big Ten program. Michigan had previously offered the class of 2025 standout. At 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds, Porter projects as either a wide receiver or a safety at the next level. Porter tweeted about the offer from Rutgers on June 12. On the next day, he was offered by Boston College. Earlier in June, he was offered by Duke, making it two offers from the Big Ten and two offers from the ACC since May:   I am extremely grateful and blessed to receive an offer from Rutgers University @GregSchiano @CoachShaw__ @CoachNunz @RFootball pic.twitter.com/ZooKaCAveN — Quincy Porter (@QuincyPorter18) June 13, 2022 It has been a busy week for Rutgers football as the program landed five commitments, all from outside of New Jersey. All five of the commitments this week for Rutgers football have come from outside of New Jersey. RelatedPeddie quarterback Frankie Farmer talks recruitment, recent Rutgers football camp The Scarlet Knights also offered several players from this weekend’s camp, including New York State athlete Zion Tracy.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ

