First Alert: Dangerous Heat Builds Today, Isolated Storms Tonight

Effective: 2022-06-15 17:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-15 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Clayton; Fayette; Henry The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Fayette County in north central Georgia West central Henry County in north central Georgia Southwestern Clayton County in north central Georgia * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 547 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Jw Smith Reservoir, or near Fayetteville, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Fayetteville, Jonesboro, Peachtree City, Hampton, Tyrone, Lovejoy, Brooks, Woolsey, Starrs Mill, Inman, Bonanza, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Jw Smith Reservoir, Lake Horton and Irondale. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO