Atlanta, GA

First Alert: Dangerous Heat Builds Today, Isolated Storms Tonight

By Ella Dorsey
CBS 46
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A dangerous heat wave takes over this week, with heat indices above 100° each day. Mostly sunny and dangerously hot. Highs reach the mid to...

www.cbs46.com

CBS 46

FIRST ALERT: Another Heat Advisory, Stormy Evening Ahead

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Heat Advisory is out today with another afternoon with feels-like temps as high as 110 degrees. Friday Forecast: Hot. Highs in the mid to upper 90s under partly cloudy skies. Spotty storms are very likely today between 5pm-2am as a cold front moves through. Some storms may become severe with damaging winds and hail.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

FIRST ALERT | More heat, greater chance of storms is in Friday’s forecast!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Isolated strong storms developed across the north side of Metro Atlanta after sunset this evening. Hail and heavy rain were reported in portions of Smyrna, Sandy Springs, Vinings and Mableton. The chance of rain fizzles overnight, but warmth and humidity remains. Temperatures struggle to cool into...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Cooling station to open in McDonough due to extreme heat

McDONOUGH — A cooling station has been set up at Popshelf in McDonough to help keep residents out of the heat today. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory from noon to 8 p.m. The expected high is 96 degrees with a heat index of 105-110 degrees.
MCDONOUGH, GA
CBS 46

Health officials have warnings as heat continues in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As the heat continues across metro Atlanta, health officials are urging people to avoid too much time in the sun. According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, people should limit strenuous outdoor activities. The department’s warning continues to say that you should also protect yourself...
ALPHARETTA, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coweta by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 18:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-15 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Coweta The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Coweta County in west central Georgia * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 641 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over East Newnan, or near Newnan, moving west at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Newnan, Grantville, Moreland and East Newnan. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COWETA COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clayton, Fayette, Henry by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 17:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-15 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Clayton; Fayette; Henry The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Fayette County in north central Georgia West central Henry County in north central Georgia Southwestern Clayton County in north central Georgia * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 547 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Jw Smith Reservoir, or near Fayetteville, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Fayetteville, Jonesboro, Peachtree City, Hampton, Tyrone, Lovejoy, Brooks, Woolsey, Starrs Mill, Inman, Bonanza, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Jw Smith Reservoir, Lake Horton and Irondale. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Tree comes crashing down on Fayette County home with family inside

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A family in Fayette County is picking up the pieces after a large tree fell onto their home amid a powerful storm Wednesday night. During times of extreme heat, powerful storms can come out of nowhere. For one woman and her family, the damage from Wednesday’s storm was life changing.
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hall, Lumpkin, White by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 11:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 12:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Hall; Lumpkin; White The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Lumpkin County in north central Georgia Southern White County in northeastern Georgia Northern Hall County in north central Georgia * Until 1245 PM EDT. * At 1158 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Garland, or near Dahlonega, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Gainesville, Dahlonega, Cleveland, Lula, Clermont, Murrayville, Camp Coleman Lake, Auraria, Garland, Leaf and Mossy Creek. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HALL COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Mom of five says apartment has forced family to endure scorching temps without AC

ATLANTA - While temperatures in Atlanta reached record highs this week, one tenant at an apartment complex on Bouldercrest Road said she and her children have had to go through it without a working air conditioning unit. Myesha Mason told FOX 5 she and her five kids have been relying on fans to keep cool inside her home at Eagles Run apartment complex.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Cooling centers open in metro Atlanta to help residents beat the heat

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Cooling centers have opened at libraries and recreation centers across metro Atlanta to help residents beat the heat as temperatures continue to rise across the region this week, officials announced. The heat wave in metro Atlanta reaches a fourth day on Wednesday as the temperature soars...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

ER doctor breaks down signs of heat stroke and heat exhaustion

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -As temperatures keep going up, so do the risks of getting heat exhaustion or having a heat stroke. “This heat is out of control,” said Abena, who was walking in Piedmont Park Tuesday. “Like hell,” agreed her friend Senai. Dr. George Leach, an emergency room...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Douglas County firefighters take precautions in extreme heat

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Firefighters are trying to stay as safe as possible as they do their jobs in extreme heat. Douglas County firefighters are rotating in two-hour shifts keeping an eye on a smoldering woodchip and log fire that’s burning near the Carroll County line. It’s been burning for more than 24 hours on private property and officials say while it is contained, it could take up to a month for it to extinguish. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Warehouse heavily damaged by fire in Gordon County

CALHOUN, Ga. (CBS46) - A warehouse in Gordon County is left in ruins after a massive fire Wednesday. The building is located on the 1900 block of Highway 41 in Calhoun and belongs to a rubber manufacturing company. A plume of smoke could be seen for miles. The Calhoun Fire...
GORDON COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Dangerous Heat in Place through the Week

Suspected drug trafficker killed in undercover drug operation in Cherokee County. Suspected drug trafficker killed in undercover drug operation in Cherokee County. Fulton Co. D.A. relaunches Court Watch program with eye on repeat offenders. Updated: 18 hours ago. Fulton Co. D.A. relaunches Court Watch program with eye on repeat offenders.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
ServingLooksATL

Skitor's Boiling Pots in Atlanta: Authentic, New Orleans Style Boiled Seafood

Skitor's Boiling Pots is serving up authentic, New Orleans Style Boiled Seafood right in Atlanta. This is a family-owned and operated business with the boiled seafood being served with love and care by Marine Corps Veteran Brian Griffin (aka Skitor) and wife Keon. Skitor's Boiling Pots is available for catering, pop-up boils and events. Skitor’s Boiling Pots have had pop-ups boils in numerous locations including Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Slidell, and Atlanta alongside his loving wife, son, uncle-in-law, and more family members.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

