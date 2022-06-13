Aubrey Thomas Davis, Sr.

The Outer Banks Community Foundation has awarded four Community Enrichment grants to address a variety of needs across the Outer Banks. Theatre of Dare was awarded a $20,000 grant to pay for renovations and purchase technology and storage equipment at their new, long-term home in Kitty Hawk. Now in its 32nd season, the group offers full-scale theater productions each year, summer theater camps and shows for children, and a Monday night comedy club for adults. “Our plan is to expand from just performances to providing camps and classes for children, booking concerts, and hosting events,” said Theatre of Dare Business Director Kelsey Thompson. “We have an amazing group of artists and volunteers, but it takes money, too. The Community Foundation grant award means we will be able to offer a larger variety of performing arts experiences to the community, and we could not be more grateful.”

DARE COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO