Nags Head, NC

Aubrey Thomas Davis, Sr.

obxtoday.com
 4 days ago

On Thursday, June 2, 2022, Aubrey Thomas Davis Sr, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away at age 84 at Peak Resources in Nags Head, NC. Aubrey was born on June 28, 1937 in Tarboro, NC to William and Mary (Balance) Davis. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical...

www.obxtoday.com

obxtoday.com

Dick Harper

Dick Harper, 85, of Nags Head, NC, died peacefully June 13, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Chatham County, NC on April 26, 1937 to the late Clara and Wade Harper. Dick attended NC State University and served in the Army. In 1958, he was...
NAGS HEAD, NC
obxtoday.com

William A. Ross, Jr.

William A. (Uncle Bill) Ross, Jr., 88, died on June 12, 2022 at Albemarle Hospital, in Elizabeth City, NC. He passed peacefully with his wife, Kay by his side. Born in Haverhill Massachusetts, Bill completed St. James Grammar and High School. He went on to graduate from Merrimack College with a degree in engineering. Bill served honorably in the United States Army and United States Marine Corps. After his military service, Bill worked for Raytheon of North Andover, MA and retired from Control Data of Fairfax VA.
KITTY HAWK, NC
obxtoday.com

Capt. Lucy M. Kidwell

Retired United States Navy Captain Lucy M. Kidwell passed away June 11, 2022 in her home with her family by her side. She was born in Elgin, Texas to Ruben and Anita Mendoza June 22, 1947 (both deceased). Lucy was the oldest of six siblings. She is survived by her husband, Robert D. Kidwell of Martins Point, NC; three children Elizabeth Leonard, Jane Martinez, and Robert Kidwell, Jr.; seven grandsons, James Leonard, David Leonard, Thomas Leonard, James Martinez, Edward Martinez, William Kidwell, and Samuel Kidwell; one sister, Santa Bullard (Gary); one brother, Ruben Mendoza, Jr., her niece, Petrina Bullard; two nephews, Justin Bullard and Austin Bullard; two great-nieces; five great-great-nieces and nephews (all of Dallas Texas), as well as a host of extended family members, former colleagues, and loyal friends from all over the county and the world.
NAGS HEAD, NC
obxtoday.com

Durham man apprehended in Kitty Hawk after fleeing police, held on $320,000 bond

A 25-year-old man from Durham, North Carolina has been taken into custody after fleeing Dare County deputies on Thursday, June 9, 2022. At approximately 7:05 pm, a Deputy working the A-District tried to pull over a motorcycle traveling north from Kill Devil Hills to Kitty Hawk on Hwy 158. The motorcycle failed to yield to the Deputies lights and siren and made a U-Turn near Kitty Hawk Rd and proceeded to travel south on Hwy 158.
KITTY HAWK, NC
Nags Head, NC
obxtoday.com

Dare County Library to host “Remembering the Ash Wednesday Storm: 60 Years Later” virtual history program

The Dare County Library will host a local history program entitled, “Remembering the Ash Wednesday Storm: 60 Years Later,” at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. The hourlong program—which will be presented by Outer Banks History Center Director Samantha Crisp—is the latest in the Dare County Library’s Enrichment Series for Adults and will be held virtually via Zoom.
DARE COUNTY, NC
obxtoday.com

22-year-old man arrested for cocaine possession in Kill Devil Hills

A Wilson, North Carolina man was charged with felony cocaine possession on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, according to a news release from the Dare County Sheriff’s Department. At approximately 12:34 am, a Deputy working the A-District pulled over a vehicle for a registration violation near the 1700 block of Hwy 158, Kill Devil Hills, NC.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
Person
Jesus
obxtoday.com

Water Leak reported on Bowsertown Road/Grenville Street in Manteo

According to a report from the Town of Manteo, crews have responded to a water leak on Bowsertown Road/Grenville Street. Traffic is being routed through Manns Harbor into and out of Manteo. The Town appreciates your patience during the time needed for the repairs. Any available updates will be posted...
MANTEO, NC
obxtoday.com

VIDEO: Flooding Awareness Project will improve individuals’ understanding of risks associated with storm surge

Dare County has released a new video highlighting efforts to improve individuals’ understanding of the risks associated with storm surge, as well as efforts undertaken to improve the monitoring of rising water levels throughout the barrier island community. The project, which was implemented by Dare County Emergency Management, involved...
DARE COUNTY, NC
obxtoday.com

Outer Banks Community Foundation awards $80,948 in grants to four local nonprofit organizations

The Outer Banks Community Foundation has awarded four Community Enrichment grants to address a variety of needs across the Outer Banks. Theatre of Dare was awarded a $20,000 grant to pay for renovations and purchase technology and storage equipment at their new, long-term home in Kitty Hawk. Now in its 32nd season, the group offers full-scale theater productions each year, summer theater camps and shows for children, and a Monday night comedy club for adults. “Our plan is to expand from just performances to providing camps and classes for children, booking concerts, and hosting events,” said Theatre of Dare Business Director Kelsey Thompson. “We have an amazing group of artists and volunteers, but it takes money, too. The Community Foundation grant award means we will be able to offer a larger variety of performing arts experiences to the community, and we could not be more grateful.”
DARE COUNTY, NC

