Gulf Shores, AL

Crabbing 101 - How to catch blue crabs on the gulf coast

 4 days ago
Gulf Shores, Ala. - (OBA) - Gulf State Park Rangers are hosting their first Crabbing 101 class! You will learn how to catch saltwater blue crab...

www.obawebsite.com

gulfshores.com

Mobile Bay and the Eastern Shore Cruise

Experience a unique look at beautiful Mobile Bay and the scenic Eastern Shore on this relaxing voyage past the charming towns of Spanish Fort, Daphne, Montrose, and Fairhope and down to the historic Middle Bay Lighthouse. Catch a glimpse of Point Clear, Gaillard Island, and amazing local wildlife, including alligators and dolphins!
SPANISH FORT, AL
utv44.com

First of 100 artificial reefs in Coastal Alabama installed at Dauphin Island Sea Lab

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WPMI) — Eagle Scout candidate John Shell is launching and installing the first of 100 artificial reefs to be deployed across Coastal Alabama. The first reef will be installed at the dock of the Dauphin Island Sea Lab on Monday, June 20th at 108 Bienville Blvd., Dauphin Island, AL 36528. Commissioner Chris Blankenship, Alabama Department of Conservation, Dr. Sean Powers, Chair of Marine Sciences at the University of South Alabama, and others will help John as he launches his project.
DAUPHIN ISLAND, AL
Food & Wine

This Old Gas Station in Mobile, Alabama, Is the Cheese Shop of Our Dreams

Nearly a century after Pure Oil was filling gas tanks on Automobile Alley in Mobile, Alabama, customers are still fueling up in the same space. Nowadays, though, it's on pimento cheese sandwiches melded with aged gouda and homemade bacon jam, fist-sized orbs of soft burrata served with prosciutto, and crumbly cheddars on sprawling cheese boards.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

When will repaired Lady in the Bay return to Alabama?

The Lady in the Bay, celebrating her 10th “birthday” this year, has yet to return to her place of honor at Barber Marina in Elberta, Ala. The quirky fiberglass sculpture showing a giant woman’s head and knees emerging from the water was commissioned by George Barber in 2012 from artist Mark Cline. She began life as the “Lady in the Lake” in Leeds but was moved to Barber’s Elberta property a few years later.
ELBERTA, AL
getnews.info

First Vegan Soul Food Eatery opens doors at Mobile, AL

A Taylored Experience launches the first-ever vegan soul food eatery in Mobile with a wide range of delicious and 100% Vegan dishes. Mobile, Alabama – June 15, 2022 – After huge success as a Vegan catering and private chef service in Atlanta, GA, A Taylored Experience is pleased to announce the launch of a titular restaurant in Mobile, Alabama. The restaurant was launched in the city as a cloud kitchen in March 2022 with plans on expanding to a full-grown Vegan eatery by 2023.
MOBILE, AL
mobilebaymag.com

A Historic Austill Lane Home Built for Entertaining

An incredible number of historic houses get ruined as the decades pass. Each new owner, each new generation, each new aesthetic brings with it remodels, updates and demolitions. But occasionally you’ll find a time capsule — a house that never had a bad 1960s pink bathroom added, a 1970s brown kitchen remodel or a 1980s ceramic tile living room install. When one owner keeps an old house for their lifetime, the structure is sometimes preserved with all its original components — hardware, millwork, floors and everything else — intact. These gems are rare and a source of excitement for lovers of old houses.
MOBILE, AL
Classic Rock 105.1

What Percentage of Lafayette Travelers Hold Their Breath While Driving Through the Mobile Tunnel?

'Tis the season for summer beach vacations, which means that a lot of families will be traveling through the famous Mobile Tunnel. Its official name is the George Wallace Tunnel and it features a pair of road tunnels that carry Interstate 10 through Mobile, Alabama from the city's downtown. The tunnels actually go beneath the Mobile River and pop back out on Blakeley Island where they join the Jubilee Parkway over Mobile Bay.
LAFAYETTE, LA
WKRG News 5

Pensacola barber nears 150,000 haircut milestone

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola barber is getting ready to hit a major milestone: completing 150,000 haircuts in total after more than three decades cutting hair. Bob Eckols, 68, has been cutting hair for almost 35 years. Eckols became a barber in 1987 to supplement his salary as a pastor and has been doing […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

3-year-old badly burned after boat catches fire on land in Pace

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 3-year-old boy was badly burned after a boat caught fire on land in Pace on Sunday. Santa Rosa County says the incident happened on the 4100 block of Sheridan Drive. The boy suffered burns to 40 percent of his body and was taken by helicopter to a burn center in Alabama.
PACE, FL
WKRG News 5

New Piggly Wiggly opens on Moffett Road

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A new 48,000-square-foot Piggly Wiggly has opened in the West Mobile area. This super grocery store is the 14th Piggly Wiggly store that is locally owned by Manning Inc. Manning Inc. has employed 600 people locally and 65 new jobs were created for this community once the store opened. Kamal […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
OBA

Gulf Shores announces Fourth of July fireworks celebration

Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – The City of Gulf Shores will celebrate the Fourth of July with a stunning fireworks display, beginning at 9 p.m. on Monday, July 4. Fireworks will be shot from the Gulf State Park Fishing and Education Pier. Due to ongoing construction to repair damage from Hurricane Sally, fireworks will be shot from the center of the pier this year, making the Gulf State Park and the eastern area of the Gulf Shores Public Beach ideal locations for spectators.
GULF SHORES, AL
AL.com

Rainbow Pride paint scheme defaced on Mobile’s landmark cannon

Mobile police have charged a man with criminal mischief for defacing a landmark cannon painted in rainbow colors for LGBTQ Pride Month. At least one supporter of the pride paint sees him as a pawn used by someone else. According to information released by the Mobile Police Department, officers responded...
MOBILE, AL
wxxv25.com

Mobile native to hit the Grand Magnolia stage in Pascagoula

Coming off of two consecutive sold-out performances by Coral Reefer Band member Mac McAnally in Pascagoula, organizers with Grand Magnolia Music have announced that their next show will feature yet another Jimmy Buffett protégé. Mobile native and Nashville resident Will Kimbrough will headline “Jazz Fest Unplugged” on June...
PASCAGOULA, MS
OBA

Orange Beach, AL
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
364K+
Views
OBA® News - News, Weather & Information Directory on the Alabama/Florida Gulf Coast. Keeping residents & visitors up-to-date on the latest happenings in the Orange Beach Area, OBA®. Coverage area: Orange Beach ~ Gulf Shores ~ Fort Morgan ~ Foley ~ Perdido Key ~ NAS Pensacola

 https://www.obawebsite.com

