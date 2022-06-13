Man killed in apparent drug house shooting, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is dead after being shot in an apparent drug house and police are looking for two suspects, according to Metro police.

The shooting occurred on Sunday, June 12 around 4 a.m. in the 8200 block of Ogee Drive near Cimarron Road and W. Charleston Boulevard.

According to a news release from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers who arrived at the scene found a man laying inside the front door who was pronounced dead by medical first responders.

Police said the investigation shows two men knocked on the front door, and forced their way inside, and shot the man. Police said the shooting appears to be drug-related.

The two suspects fled the scene in a white or light-colored sedan, police said.

The identification of the victim will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

