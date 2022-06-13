ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New ‘Across The Spider-Verse’ Image Reveals the Movie’s Villain

By Cody Mcintosh
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new image from the upcoming sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has debuted, introducing us to at least one of the film’s new villains. The Spot will be voiced by actor Jason Schwartzman. According to the tweet from the official Across the Spider-Verse account, the Spot is “Miles Morales’ most formidable...

