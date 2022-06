Click here to read the full article. One of the more redeeming qualities of The Offer, Paramount+’s much-talked series that chronicles the making of The Godfather, is the performance by Matthew Goode as Robert Evans. Here, the English actor best known for his work in The Crown and The Good Wife talks about stepping into the shoes of the iconic studio executive, along with what it was like to see the 10-parter scrutinized over its authenticity. “It’s hilarious to me that this [project] seems to be mistreated,” Goode told Deadline. “I’m like, okay, so maybe this didn’t happen and maybe that didn’t happen....

MOVIES ・ 28 MINUTES AGO