Tampa, FL

Tampa Bay History Center exhibit focuses on history of Cuba and Tampa connections

By Juan Carlos Chavez
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PCRZm_0g99kGSt00
Guests enter to view the Cuban Pathways exhibition covering 500 years of Cuban history pictured inside of the Tampa Bay History Center on Friday in Tampa. [ LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

TAMPA — When Maruchi Azorín left Cuba with her family as an 8-year-old girl once Fidel Castro took over, she thought it wouldn’t be for long. She harbored the hope that her father, Rogelio, and her uncles, Manolo and Antonio, would recover their business and their home in Camagüey.

More than six decades have passed since her family left the island to flee the communist regime. Her family used to tell them stories about Cuba and the reasons why they left once Fidel Castro took over. Nothing went back to what it was before, but the legacy of her roots never failed to point to the past of an island rich in tradition and history.

More than six decades have passed and nothing has changed in Cuba. But despite the circumstances, the Azorin’s managed to keep their history alive and their commitment to building a new path in the U.S.

That legacy is part of a meticulous exhibit called “Cuban Pathways” by the Tampa Bay History Center. The exhibit tells the 500-year story of Cuba coined by Spanish explorers, their journeys, the waves of new immigrants, and the efforts of their independence leaders seeking freedom.

The exhibition has been in development for two years and occupies 2,000 square feet of gallery space. It presents more than 100 objects such as the first map of the Caribbean basin published in 1511 and a homemade refugee boat that took the 90-mile trip to Key West with 12 people aboard.

‘Cuban pathways’ — which runs for a year-long showing — features documents, music and images of men and women who are part of Cuba’s history and diversity. The list includes names like Paulina Pedroso, an Afro-Cuban revolutionary against Spain in 1895, who sheltered Cuban freedom fighter José Martí during a visit to Tampa when he was poisoned; Rogelio Azorín, whose family established a manufacturing company after arriving from Spain at the end of the 19th century; and Francisco Changsut, who emigrated from China to Cuba around 1900.

The current exhibition covers the Taino Indians, the early Spanish settlements and the arrival of the first Africans to the island, among others. The exhibit also chronicles the earliest working class of Ybor City, the Cuban music and culture, the tobacco ‘torcedores’, the first urbanizations that were born in the wake of modernity and the ‘Mutual Aid Societies’, clubs that fulfilled a social task of great importance.

“Given our region’s deep connections with Cuba, this story is part of the Tampa Bay story,” said in a statement C.J. Roberts, president and CEO of the Tampa Bay History Center.

Ybor City was a fundamental part of local history. The city consolidated itself as an urban center that attracted projects and initiatives of various kinds. Stores, mansions and hotels were born as the new opportunities passed by, but their destiny changed forever with the tobacco industry and the vision of an entrepreneur, Vicente Martínez Ybor, who founded the city of Ybor in 1885. Later more than 150 tobacco factories were established with an annual production of more than 500 million cigars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SLDp5_0g99kGSt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fJABH_0g99kGSt00
Curator Dr. Brad Massey talks about the new Cuban Pathways exhibition covering 500 years of Cuban history pictured inside of the Tampa Bay History Center on Friday Tampa. [ LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

Another chapter of modern Cuban history is the Operation Pedro Pan, a plan that made it possible to transfer 14,048 Cuban children to U.S. territory. The children left Cuba, without their parents, on air flights from Havana to Miami between mid-1960 and late 1962. It was by far the most dramatic child exodus in modern history. But it was also a race against time because many Cuban parents were convinced that the newest regime was going to exercise control over their child’s future.

The collection doesn’t ignore the fall of the Soviet Union and the ‘special period’ when the Cuban economy went into severe crisis, the Mariel Boatlift of 1980, and the drama of the Cuban rafters. For greater realism, it exhibits a giant slide viewer that shows photos of Cuba before the communist revolution and a rustic boat used by a group of people who left the island just last September. According to the organizers, the chug boat, powered by a diesel engine, carried 12 people to the shore of Key West, near the famous Southernmost point buoy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QazXl_0g99kGSt00
A giant Viewmaster featuring images of Cuba tourism and historical images at the Cuban Pathways exhibition covering 500 years of Cuban history pictured inside of the Tampa Bay History Center on Friday in Tampa. [ LUIS SANTANA | Times ]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CfCug_0g99kGSt00
A homemade refugee chug boat that took the 90-mile trip to Key West in September 2021 with 12 people aboard on display at the Cuban Pathways exhibition covering 500 years of Cuban history pictured inside of the Tampa Bay History Center on Friday in Tampa. [ LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

Azorín, one of the exhibit’s sponsors with her husband, Dr. Rafael W. Blanco, said “Cuban pathways” showcases the diversity of the Cuban people and the importance and relevancy of Tampa.

“Many 20th century Cuban-born Tampeños visit the exhibit and see themselves reliving childhood memories, both good and bad, that impacted their lives and who they are today,” Azorín said.

*Cuban Pathways is presented in both English and Spanish at the Tampa Bay History Center, 801 Water Street. For more information visit www.tampabayhistorycenter.org

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

