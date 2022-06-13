Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry.

Stops in Preston County, Jefferson County, and several others will comprise the Mobile Food Pantry schedule for the upcoming week.

Mountaineer Food Bank announced that distribution times for the Mobile Food Pantry have changed, and that distribution will now take place between the hours of 11:00am and 12:30pm.

6/14/2022 – Preston County at the Civic Center

6/16/2022 – Hampshire County Hope Christian Church

(Available to Hampshire County Residents Only)

6/17/2022 – Lewis County at Jackson’s Mill Air Strip

6/18/2022 – Monongalia County at St Mary’s Church

For the complete Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule, visit the Mountaineer Food Bank website here.