Pine Bluff, AR

Pine Bluff police: 16-year-old dead in early morning shooting

By Miriam Battles
FOX 16 News
 4 days ago

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Pine Bluff police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was found dead following an early morning shooting.

According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, officers were called to a home in the 1800 block of South Poplar Street Monday at 1 a.m.

After arriving on the scene, police said they found the boy in the home with a gunshot wound. Department officials said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said that several shell casings were found and evidence indicated that shots were fired outside of the home.

Police said there are no suspects or a motive at this point in the investigation. The victim’s body will be taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine the official cause and manner of death.

This is the city’s 15th homicide of the year.

Pine Bluff, AR
