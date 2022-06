With the start of the Great New York State Fair on the horizon, concert organizers have added another big name from '80s rock to its already robust 2022 summer lineup:. It was announced Tesla will take the stage at Chevy Court on Saturday, August 27th at 6 p.m. It will be the '80s hard rock band's third appearance at the New York State Fair, but their first since 2007. The band had hits with such songs as Signs, Love Song, and Little Suzi.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO