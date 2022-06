Avon, Ind. – Avon Community School Corporation (ACSC) has hired Kevin Welborn as the new Director of Bands at Avon High School (AHS). Welborn comes to Avon from the University of Alabama following a nationwide search that involved administrators, AHS staff, students, and parents. Welborn replaces retiring Director, Jay Webb. “I was happy to hear that Kevin Welborn was selected as the next leader of the Avon Band program,” says Webb. “His background and experiences will be a huge benefit to an already superstar cast of teachers and instructors.”

AVON, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO