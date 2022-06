FRAMINGHAM – Marion E. Parker, 96, of Framingham, passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022. Born in Natick, she was the daughter of the late Gertrude (Potuin) and Austin Parker. Marion was a life long resident of Natick and Framingham. She enjoyed playing Bingo and sitting out in her yard. In her younger years, she was the caretaker of her mother and other family members for over 20 years.

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 2 HOURS AGO