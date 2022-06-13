Suit Against Ukiah Police Chief and Mendocino County Can Proceed

Marin, Sonoma and Mendocino Counties are teaming up with a non-profit to encourage visitors of the coast and waterways not to leave waste. Later this month, Leave No Trace and the three counties will begin a bilingual campaign that will educate and influence visitors regarding visitation impacts during the summer season. Through its Seven Principles, Leave No Trace provides a framework of minimum impact practices for anyone visiting the outdoors. Over 55,000 pounds of trash were picked up from the sensitive coastal environment across the three counties last year alone. Over 10 million people annually visit the California coastline and adjacent communities across Marin, Sonoma, and Mendocino counties.
