Mendocino County, CA

Suit Against Ukiah Police Chief and Mendocino County Can Proceed

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA domestic abuse lawsuit is moving to the trial phase against the Ukiah police chief and Mendocino County, five years after initial complaints were reported. Former Mendocino County deputy probation officer, Amanda Carley, filed a suit...

CBS San Francisco

Ukiah police chief under criminal investigation by Sonoma Co. Sheriff; placed on leave

SONOMA COUNTY – Ukiah Police Chief Noble Waidelich has been placed on administrative leave as of Monday, pending an "ongoing criminal investigation" led by the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office, according to Ukiah Deputy City Manager Shannon Riley.  Waidelich was placed on leave as of Monday, officials said.The city of Ukiah had no further comment because the investigation is both a personnel and criminal matter, they said. The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said that it has taken up the investigation due to the "close working relationship" between the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office and the Ukiah Police Department. As such, Mendocino County...
Willits News

Capt. Cedric Crook appointed acting chief of Ukiah Police Department

Capt. Cedric Crook was appointed acting chief of the Ukiah Police Department this week after Chief Noble Waidelich was put on administrative leave effective Tuesday, City Manager Sage Sangiacomo said Thursday. The city announced late June 14 that Waidelich was put on leave due to a criminal investigation being launched...
