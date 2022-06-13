Suit Against Ukiah Police Chief and Mendocino County Can Proceed

Friends and loved ones of a shooting victim will be planting a tree for him at the Santa Rosa park where he was fatally shot. On April 2nd, 19-year-old Connor Bundock was with his friends at Hilliard Comstock Northwest Community Park when they were approached by two unknown individuals who made “gang challenges.” The suspects got into an argument with Bundock and fatally shot him before fleeing. No arrests have been made nor any suspects identified. This Saturday at noon, the Press Democrat reports that Bundock’s friends will plant a Chinese pistache tree at the park near the southern baseball field to remember him. Bundock was supposed to graduate from John Muir Charter Schools’ Youth Connections Santa Rosa this month and was going to travel before attending a trade school or enlisting in the military.

