ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderdale County, AL

Alabama man among masked group arrested at Idaho pride parade

By Kait Newsum
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c1JLH_0g99gO6B00

COUER D’ALENE, Idaho (WHNT) — A Lauderdale County man was among 31 men arrested on Saturday near a pride event in Couer d’Alene, Idaho, according to local officials.

31 masked and uniformed members of a group called “Patriot Front” were arrested over the weekend. Wesley Evan Van Horn, of Lexington, was among those booked into the Kootenai County (Idaho) Sheriff’s Office.

Magic City Showcase to host free high school football combine June 25
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KntKR_0g99gO6B00
Wesley Evan Van Horn
(Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office)

Couer d’Alene Police (CDAP) said the men, who were packed inside a U-Haul, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to riot during a “Pride in the Park” event. Police found riot gear, a smoke grenade, shin guards and shields inside the van, according to CDAP Chief Lee White.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lJSTt_0g99gO6B00
    Authorities arrest members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front near an Idaho pride event Saturday, June 11, 2022, after they were found packed into the back of a U-Haul truck with riot gear. (Georji Brown via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yyWoH_0g99gO6B00
    Authorities arrest members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front near an Idaho pride event Saturday, June 11, 2022, after they were found packed into the back of a U-Haul truck with riot gear. (Georji Brown via AP)

The men were wearing matching outfits of khaki pants, dark blue shirts, masks and baseball caps.

Cullman County opens mental health court

Based on evidence collected and documents, White said they determined that the group was planning to riot in several areas of downtown, not just the park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MKNFU_0g99gO6B00
Authorities arrest members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front near an Idaho pride event Saturday, June 11, 2022, after they were found packed into the back of a U-Haul truck with riot gear. (Georji Brown via AP)

In that same news conference, Chief White said someone had called police about the U-Haul, who said, “it looked like a little army was loading up into the vehicle” in the parking lot of a hotel. Officials spotted the truck soon after and pulled it over, according to White said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07rbX6_0g99gO6B00
Authorities arrest members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front near an Idaho pride event Saturday, June 11, 2022, after they were found packed into the back of a U-Haul truck with riot gear. (Georji Brown via AP)
Alabama sees nation’s fastest growth in FAFSA applications from high school seniors

Those arrested came from at least 12 states, officials said, including Alabama, Washington, Arkansas, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Colorado, South Dakota, Illinois, Virginia and Wyoming. Only one of the men was from Idaho.

Patriot Front is described by the Southern Poverty Law Center as “a white nationalist hate group” that formed after the deadly “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18LOI4_0g99gO6B00
    Winston W. Durham
  • Wesley Evan Van Horn
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PHRrk_0g99gO6B00
    Steven D. Tucker
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RXA6X_0g99gO6B00
    Thomas R. Rosseau
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ALauN_0g99gO6B00
    Spencer T. Simpson
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DEIvm_0g99gO6B00
    Richard J. Jessop
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ymDat_0g99gO6B00
    Robert B. Whitted
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39MgFY_0g99gO6B00
    Nathaniel T. Whitfield
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23VMw4_0g99gO6B00
    Mitchell F. Wagner
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wXYor_0g99gO6B00
    Nathan D. Brenner
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g2BXH_0g99gO6B00
    Mishael J. Buster
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lrVYB_0g99gO6B00
    Lawrence A. Norman
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r5YCM_0g99gO6B00
    Kieran P. Morris
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x2z2z_0g99gO6B00
    Justin M. Oleary
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WKBO0_0g99gO6B00
    Jared M. Boyce
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22r5Hh_0g99gO6B00
    Josiah D. Buster
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qn2MW_0g99gO6B00
    James Michael Johnson
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r6nDm_0g99gO6B00
    James J. Johnson
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eQwQt_0g99gO6B00
    Graham Whitsom
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GfLKs_0g99gO6B00
    Forrest C. Rankin
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v5kEf_0g99gO6B00
    Garret J. Garland
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ayJXt_0g99gO6B00
    Devin W. Center
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i1DaI_0g99gO6B00
    Dylan C. Corio
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hHi0p_0g99gO6B00
    Dakota R. Tabler
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IXl1h_0g99gO6B00
    Derek J. Smith
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iWvzC_0g99gO6B00
    Conor J. Ryan
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C3LVC_0g99gO6B00
    Colton M. Brown
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l336v_0g99gO6B00
    Connor P. Moran
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wl2Fr_0g99gO6B00
    Cameron K. Pruitt
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dFLih_0g99gO6B00
    Branden M. Haney
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QLAMn_0g99gO6B00
    Alexander N. Sisenstein

In a news conference following the arrest, Chief White said all 31 men were charged with conspiracy to riot, a misdemeanor. The men are scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, White said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS 42

Alabama online state auction underway until June 22

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Vehicles, electronics, furniture and a surplus of other items make up the lots for bid in the next Alabama surplus property auction starting Thursday, June 16, according to a news release from The Surplus Property Division of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs. ADECA is partnering with GovDeals.com beginning […]
ALABAMA STATE
WKRN

Georgia inmate sentenced in Tennessee

A Georgia inmate who escaped after murdering two corrections officers was later found in Middle Tennessee. Ricky Dubose has been sentenced to death following the 2017 double murder.
GEORGIA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Overdue travelers located safe in Idaho

Lake County Sheriff Donald Bell said the overdue travelers have been located. Law enforcement located the two who are reported to be safe in Idaho. The following is a press release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office:. POLSON, Mont. - On June 15, Lake County 911 took a report of...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lauderdale County, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
State
South Dakota State
State
Washington State
State
Wyoming State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
City
Lexington, AL
State
Virginia State
Lauderdale County, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Utah State
AL.com

Church shooting, church split, NIL collective: Down in Alabama

At one time, Frazer Memorial Methodist Church in Montgomery was the largest United Methodist Church affiliate in Alabama. Now, it’s not a United Methodist Church at all. On today’s briefing we’ll explain what’s happened at the church. Also, two people were killed and another seriously injured during a shooting at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, and one of the NIL trends has made its way to Auburn with the Plains NIL Club.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pride Parade#U Haul#Cdap#The White Supremacist#Patriot Front
Alabama Now

Alabama inmate stabbed to death, state prison officials say

An inmate has died at a state prison in Alabama after a stabbing, according to the Jefferson County coroner office. The death occurred Wednesday at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer. The 41-year-old man “sustained sharp force injuries during a reported assault,” according to a release from the coroner’s office. The death is being investigated as a homicide. The man was serving a life sentence for a 2002 murder conviction in Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Where does Alabama stand in the pandemic now?

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - COVID-19 cases are creeping back up in our state. The positivity rate back in the double-digits at 19.7%. The test positivity rate is slightly higher in Jefferson County. If you look at ADPH’s COVID dashboard, you’ll see it stands at 22.8% meaning about two out...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS 42

5 indicted in death of Mississippi baby at Alabama day care

RED BAY, Ala. (AP) — The owner of an Alabama day care center, three former employees and the parent of a former employee have been indicted in the death of a Mississippi baby who was put to sleep on her stomach in violation of safety standards. The baby, 4-month-old Autumn Wells, died March 9 after she was found unresponsive […]
RED BAY, AL
CBS 42

Florida barber nears 150,000 haircut milestone

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola barber is getting ready to hit a major milestone: completing 150,000 haircuts in total after more than three decades cutting hair. Bob Eckols, 68, has been cutting hair for almost 35 years. Eckols became a barber in 1987 to supplement his salary as a pastor and has been doing […]
PENSACOLA, FL
wbrc.com

What is a red flag law? Does Alabama have one?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There is currently no red flag law in Alabama. You’ll find them in 19 states and the District of Columbia. The idea behind it is to prevent people who show signs of being a danger to others or themselves from having access to guns. Red...
ALABAMA STATE
WKYT 27

Young child drowns in Kentucky pool

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A toddler has died after drowning in a pool Wednesday morning in Laurel County. Deputies said the child was just 23 months old. Unfortunately, several drownings have been reported recently. This is the second drowning in Laurel County this year, and we know of two that have happened in Taylor County within three days.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
CBS 42

CBS 42

42K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy