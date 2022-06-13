ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lizzo Slammed for Using ‘Ableist Slur’ in New Song ‘Grrrls’

By Dan Ladden-Hall
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lizzo has been criticized for using an ableist slur in the lyrics of her new tune “Grrrls.” In the opening verse of the the song, which dropped Friday, Lizzo sings: “Hold my bag bitch (girls)...

Lizzo
