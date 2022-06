Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras could soon end up finding a new home in the majors ahead of this season’s trade deadline. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman noted that a “big price tag” is predicted for Contreras, who is set to become a free agent after this season. Heyman further added that when it comes to the New York Mets’ interest in the veteran catcher, the current NL East leaders “aren’t likely to give up the prospects” that would be necessary in order to complete such a trade with the Cubs.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 31 MINUTES AGO