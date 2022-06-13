ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, GA

Georgia police officer arrested after looking up ex-wife, ex-girlfriend in law enforcement database

By Nicole Sanders
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01ktd6_0g99evrE00

GREENVILLE, Ga. ( WRBL ) — A Greenville Police officer was arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) after using a law enforcement database to search for information about his ex-wife and ex-girlfriend, according to GBI Deputy Director Natalie Ammons.

Last month, Jefferson County voters elected a new judge. Now, she may never take the bench

Rory Haynes, 54, was hired as an officer in August of 2019. According to the GBI, Haynes’ unlawfully used his in-car computer to search for information about people, including his ex-wife and his ex-girlfriend, around 45 times.

Haynes faces the following charges:

  • Computer invasion of privacy
  • One count of unauthorized request or disclosures of criminal history information
  • One count of violation of oath of office

Haynes has been booked into the Meriwether County Jail.

Six suspects from Houston arrested in Moody for attempting to steal half a dozen cars

Anyone with information about this on-going investigation is encouraged to call the Greenville Police Department at (706) 672-4211, or the GBI Region 2 Field Office at (706) 565-7888.

