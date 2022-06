KERKHOVEN – Kerkhoven plated nine runs in the fifth inning to end the game early on their way to a 13-1 defeat of Morris in five innings. Wylee Lottman homered twice for Kerkhoven, driving in four runs, Jaiden Henjum had two hits and four RBI while tossing five innings of one-run ball for the win.

MORRIS, MN ・ 6 HOURS AGO