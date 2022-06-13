Popular Twin Cities News Anchor Leaving Minnesota

I LOVE summer in Minnesota. I live for these few short months of intense heat and humidity we have, it makes tolerating the winters totally worth every scoop of snow. I compare myself to a lizard, I just want to sit in the sun and soak it all in. That being said, I'm not too interested in getting heatstroke. So here are a few of my favorite ways to keep cool when temps reach record highs.

