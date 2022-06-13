ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Popular Twin Cities News Anchor Leaving Minnesota

By Laura Bradshaw
1390 Granite City Sports
1390 Granite City Sports
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Being that I wake up super early during the week, I am able to catch the early morning news on TV. Sunrise on KARE 11 is one of those shows that I do watch on a regular basis, and have gotten very familiar with the news anchors...

1390granitecitysports.com

Comments / 0

Related
mprnews.org

As temperature climbs, is Minnesota in danger of blackouts this summer?

Big parts of the country are sweating thanks to early summer heatwaves. The electricity grid Minnesota belongs to — the Midcontinent Independent Systems Operator — has warned Wisconsin power companies about the potential for blackouts this summer due to high demand. So, is Minnesota prepared? Host Cathy Wurzer...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Heavy rainfall forces some Minnesota farmers to replant crops

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — Waseca received four inches of rain this week, which has set some farmers back. Farmers have already had to deal with inclement weather from the spring into the summer months, which delayed putting seeds into the ground. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Crop...
WASECA, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Sports
MinnPost

Poll: Voters in Greater Minnesota are unhappy with Democratic leaders, but open to gun regulations, abortion access

A new poll conducted in early June by MinnPost and Change Research found a negative view of the direction of Minnesota and the country. But that outlook is even more gloomy among likely voters surveyed in Greater Minnesota, where people by wide margins said the state and nation are on the wrong track, more often reported feeling a financial pinch from inflation in gas prices and groceries and poorly rated the performance of Gov. Tim Walz and President Joe Biden.
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

10 Ways to Keep Your Cool When it’s Hot in Central Minnesota

I LOVE summer in Minnesota. I live for these few short months of intense heat and humidity we have, it makes tolerating the winters totally worth every scoop of snow. I compare myself to a lizard, I just want to sit in the sun and soak it all in. That being said, I'm not too interested in getting heatstroke. So here are a few of my favorite ways to keep cool when temps reach record highs.
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

Extreme Heat for Central Minnesota Today

Extreme heat is forecast across southern Minnesota this week, and agin this weekend into early next week. Extreme Heat is Minnesota's Third Deadliest Weather Factor Since 1990. The third greatest number of weather fatalities in Minnesota since 1990 has been due to excessive heat. Eighteen people have died from high heat and humidity. Only tornadoes and flooding have killed more people in the last 25 years.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Schwartz
bulletin-news.com

Minnesota Governor Candidate Scott Jensen isn’t COVID-Vaccinated

Scott Jensen’s unwillingness to acquire a coronavirus vaccine remains a mystery more than a year and a half after the vaccine became available. Jensen, the expected Republican governor candidate in Minnesota, is still unvaccinated. Jensen’s denial is notable since he is a practicing physician who sees patients most days of the week, putting him in the company of around 25% of eligible Minnesotans. To safeguard vulnerable patients, the nation’s public health system has attempted to achieve universal vaccination status for medical staff, including through a government requirement aimed at physicians and nurses.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv News#News Anchors#American#Hmong#The Twin Cities#Most Expensive Airbnb
12news.com

Candidates for Arizona governor will debate on these dates

PHOENIX — With Arizona’s primary election coming up, the leading candidates for the state’s biggest races will square off for a round of debates. The debates include candidates running for the state’s highest elected office: governor. The 2022 primary will be held on Tuesday, August 2,...
ARIZONA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

MnDOT Installing New Road and Weather Sensors Across Central MN

BAXTER -- A handful of central Minnesota highways are getting some new technology to help the Minnesota Department of Transportation monitor driving conditions. MnDOT is installing nine new Road Weather Information Systems over the course of the summer. The RWIS is an environmental sensor station in the field that collects weather data, pavement conditions, and visibility.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Sports
pipestonestar.com

The Minnesota Historic Tax Credit: What is it, who’s eligible

For those involved in the historic structure rehabilitation scene, a potentially significant change may be on the horizon. The extension of the Minnesota State Historic Structure Rehabilitation Tax Credit, failed to pass before the state legislature adjourned on May 23, and is set to sunset after June 30 if a special session does not take place. The tax credit is a part of the Omnibus Tax Bill.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Health and human services bill negotiated at Minnesota Capitol

(ABC 6 News) - Negotiations continued Monday at the Minnesota state capitol, where lawmakers are trying to find common ground on spending bills before calling a special session. Among other disagreements, legislators are still stuck on how to spend $1 billion directed toward health and human services. The DFL made...
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy