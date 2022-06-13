Popular Twin Cities News Anchor Leaving Minnesota

Scott Jensen’s unwillingness to acquire a coronavirus vaccine remains a mystery more than a year and a half after the vaccine became available. Jensen, the expected Republican governor candidate in Minnesota, is still unvaccinated. Jensen’s denial is notable since he is a practicing physician who sees patients most days of the week, putting him in the company of around 25% of eligible Minnesotans. To safeguard vulnerable patients, the nation’s public health system has attempted to achieve universal vaccination status for medical staff, including through a government requirement aimed at physicians and nurses.
Comments / 0