Louisiana State

La. SOS ‘obligated to comply’ with redistricting ruling

By Marlo Lacen
KTAL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin addressed the Fifth United States Circuit Court of Appeal’s decision allowing state lawmakers to proceed with a planned special session to redraw distinct maps. In a statement,...

www.arklatexhomepage.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
State Treasurer John Schroder confirms Louisiana is ready to receive $176M in federal broadband funds

BATON ROUGE – State Treasurer John Schroder has assured that the Louisiana State Treasury is poised to receive federal dollars totaling $176.7M from the Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund that are expected to begin arriving. Louisiana was selected as one of the first four states approved to receive funding after demonstrating the funds will go toward the remedy of critical needs.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Happy Father’s Day — Louisiana ranked worst state in America for working dads

(WalletHub) — Data released this week from WalletHub shows that Louisiana ranks dead last in the nation for working fathers. The study measured 23 different indicators across four main categories:. Economic and social well-being (Louisiana ranked 35th) Work-life balance (Louisiana ranked 46th) Child care (Louisiana ranked 49th) Health (Louisiana...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

