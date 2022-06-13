La. SOS ‘obligated to comply’ with redistricting ruling

Louisiana currently has 111 jails and 18 juvenile detention centers spread out across the state. Seems like there's plenty of space to lock up folks who run afoul of the law, but sometimes things don't work like that. For example: If you're under 18 and get arrested in Plaquemine Parish Louisiana, you could get shipped 400 miles away to Dothan, Alabama to serve your time.

