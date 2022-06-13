La. SOS ‘obligated to comply’ with redistricting ruling
By Marlo Lacen
KTAL
4 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin addressed the Fifth United States Circuit Court of Appeal’s decision allowing state lawmakers to proceed with a planned special session to redraw distinct maps. In a statement,...
(The Center Square) — Gov. John Bel Edwards signed nearly four dozen bills into law this week including benefit increases for school retirees, Medicaid coverage of dental care and a slew of locally focused measures. The bills approved on Wednesday include House Bill 17, sponsored by Rep. Phillip DeVillier,...
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Nearly 90,000 homeowners in Louisiana are left to find new insurance. Lighthouse Excalibur, Maison, and Southern Fidelity are canceling their policies in Louisiana. “The destructive hurricane season of the past two years have created a turbulent homeowners market for insurers, with Louisiana policyholders domiciled...
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards Signs 76 More Bills into Law from the 2022 Legislative Session. Louisiana – On June 14, 2022, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced that he signed 76 more bills into law. Louisiana Governor Edwards signed the following 76 bills into law:. ACT 282—SB 3...
A teenage snoball stand owner from Louisiana is apologizing after receiving backlash over a flavor that some deemed offensive. Zein Clayton has made headlines for being a teenager with the #1 snoball in Louisiana. Clayton says he opened The Meltdown Snoballs while isolated during the pandemic. The Brusly teen has since grown his business, quickly becoming a local favorite.
"I'm not the only one scared about it - I think everyone else is scared about not having the coverage," those were the words of Sofia Dheming, a homeowner impacted by Lighthouse Excalibur after they recently folded coverage in Louisiana.
Louisiana currently has 111 jails and 18 juvenile detention centers spread out across the state. Seems like there's plenty of space to lock up folks who run afoul of the law, but sometimes things don't work like that. For example: If you're under 18 and get arrested in Plaquemine Parish Louisiana, you could get shipped 400 miles away to Dothan, Alabama to serve your time.
BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Insurance Commissioner is warning residents about more and more insurance companies leaving the state. After two years of devastating and expensive storms, many insurance companies are bailing, leaving thousands in limbo with their policies. Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said there is no...
If you love history and adventure, than I've got great news for you! I just learned that the longest bayou in the whole world stretches between northeast Louisiana and southeastern Arkansas. It's called Bayou Bartholomew, and contained in its approximately 364 miles is a natural wonder that's older than the Louisiana Purchase!
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s lead over challenger Beto O’Rourke has significantly decreased, according to a new Quinnipiac Unversity poll released Wednesday. The poll results showed that 48% of Texas voters supported Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, and 43% supported Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. In...
Perhaps it is appropriate that the governor of the Sportsman’s Paradise is the very picture of an enthusiastic hunter and responsible gun owner. And John Bel Edwards, a disciple of the Second Amendment, has had enough. For the second time in this season of happy milestones, gun violence has...
Louisiana drivers will still be allowed to hold their cellphone while driving for now. An effort to change state law to require hands-free use of phones behind the wheel failed in the Legislature. House Bill 376 from Rep. Mike Huval, R-Breaux Bridge, would have prohibited drivers from “holding or physically...
Start-Up that uses Wood Waste to Produce Gasoline Plans $800 Million Clean Energy Facility in Louisiana. Louisiana – The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on June 14, 2022 that Arbor Renewable Gas LLC, a Houston-based company founded in 2019 that produces renewable gasoline and green hydrogen from wood waste and forest residue, is evaluating West Baton Rouge Parish for a planned $800 million manufacturing and distribution facility that will use carbon capture and sequestration emissions-reduction technology.
Louisiana Man Convicted of Trafficking Cocaine, Crack, and Heroin Now Faces Possibility of Life in Prison. Louisiana – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today that Joseph Woods, age 31, of Metairie, Louisiana, pleaded guilty as charged to a three-count indictment. Count 1 charged the defendant with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1) and 841(b)(1)(C); Count 2 charged him with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 924(c)(1)(A)(i); and Count 3 charged him with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2).
Compiled a list of the parishes with the highest unemployment rate in Louisiana using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
NEW ORLEANS — Thousands of policyholders are on the verge of losing their homeowners insurance this month after a Louisiana insurance company sent out notices of cancellation. These letters say the court ordered Lighthouse Excalibur Insurance Company to be placed in liquidation, and that all Louisiana LEX policies will...
Louisiana Woman Sentenced in Connection with Staging an Automobile Accident in Order to Defraud Insurance and Trucking Companies. Louisiana – On June 14, 2022, United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Ishais Price (“Price”), 41, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced before United States District Court Judge Sarah S. Vance for Conspiracy to Commit Mail Fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 371, arising from a staged automobile accident with a tractor-trailer in New Orleans.
BATON ROUGE – State Treasurer John Schroder has assured that the Louisiana State Treasury is poised to receive federal dollars totaling $176.7M from the Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund that are expected to begin arriving. Louisiana was selected as one of the first four states approved to receive funding after demonstrating the funds will go toward the remedy of critical needs.
(WalletHub) — Data released this week from WalletHub shows that Louisiana ranks dead last in the nation for working fathers. The study measured 23 different indicators across four main categories:. Economic and social well-being (Louisiana ranked 35th) Work-life balance (Louisiana ranked 46th) Child care (Louisiana ranked 49th) Health (Louisiana...
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Many people were concerned about surviving COVID-19 at the beginning of the pandemic, but now at this point, many people have let their guard down. “I gotta tell you, from a public health perspective, it’s concerning,” said Ochsner Regional Medical Director Dr. Aldo Russo....
NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is warning of possible fish kills statewide. According to agents, central and southern regions of Louisiana are reporting a rash of fish kills caused by heat and storms. The combination of these conditions are causing hypoxia, or the depletion...
