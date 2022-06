Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is campaigning for his son Andrew who is a Republican candidate for State Governor. While Andrew was not in attendance at Rec Park in Binghamton, Rudy is showing support for his son in his run for governor. Giuliani spoke on the current state of politics in New York and his son's plans to help fix crime in the state.

