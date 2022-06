Exposure to pollution has changed the ratio of baby boys and girls to millions of parents in the United States and Sweden, according to new research. The study, conducted by a team at the University of Chicago and Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, looked at half of the US population and the entire Swedish population. They found that over 100 possible factors could be linked to the changing ratio of the sex of babies. This is the first systematic investigation of numerous chemical pollutants and other environmental factors using large datasets from two continents, according to the researchers.

