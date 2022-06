A Tavares woman was arrested after she reportedly tried to hide marijuana in her shorts during a traffic stop in Leesburg. Nicole Marie Rodden, 35, of 11924 Lane Park Road, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) and tampering with physical evidence. Lake County Jail records show she was arrested in 2019 on three counts of child neglect and one count of resisting an officer without violence.

LEESBURG, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO