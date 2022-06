15,800 sheep drowned in the Red Sea after a livestock ship packed full of animals sunk in the Sudan port. The livestock transporting vessel Badr 1 was over capacity limits with 15,800 sheep on it. The capacity is only 9,000 making the ship nearly 2 times the capacity that it should have. The ship was attempting to export the animals in Saudi Arabia from the port of Suakin in Sudan when it sunk. All of the crew members survived, however, the number of dead animals is heartbreaking and could cause environmental problems for the port.

