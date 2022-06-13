ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Dense Smoke Advisory issued for Middle Tanana Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-13 06:20:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-06-13 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with respiratory illnesses...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Henderson, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 00:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-16 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Henderson; Warren A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Henderson, central Warren, south central Des Moines and eastern Lee Counties through 130 AM CDT At 1245 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Monmouth, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southern Henderson, central Warren, south central Des Moines and eastern Lee Counties, including the following locations... Lone Tree, Ormonde, Lomax, Carthage Lake, Gerlaw, Ponemah, Shokokon, Media, Larchland and Heapsville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
HENDERSON COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Rockingham, Stokes by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 14:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds, as well as deadly cloud to ground lightning. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Rockingham; Stokes The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Stokes County in north central North Carolina Northwestern Rockingham County in north central North Carolina Southwestern Henry County in south central Virginia Southeastern Patrick County in southwestern Virginia * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 201 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Penns Store, or near Spencer, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mayodan Madison Stoneville Sandy Ridge Spencer Penns Store and Price. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Guernsey by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 17:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Guernsey The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Guernsey County in east central Ohio * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 506 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles west of Freeport, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Guernsey County, including the following locations Antrim, Birmingham and Fairview. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Esmeralda and Central Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-17 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Esmeralda and Central Nye County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, south winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, south winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Esmeralda and Central Nye County. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Thursday. For the High Wind Watch, from 8 AM Friday morning through 11 PM Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Areas of blowing dust and sand are likely.
ESMERALDA COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bay, Calhoun, Holmes, Jackson, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 18:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Bay; Calhoun; Holmes; Jackson; Washington The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Dale County in southeastern Alabama Southeastern Coffee County in southeastern Alabama Geneva County in southeastern Alabama Western Houston County in southeastern Alabama Western Jackson County in the Panhandle of Florida Northeastern Bay County in the Panhandle of Florida Northwestern Calhoun County in the Panhandle of Florida Central Holmes County in the Panhandle of Florida Washington County in the Panhandle of Florida * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 516 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Dothan to near Blountstown, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lynn Haven, Daleville, Elba, Vernon, Bonifay, Geneva, Enterprise, Chipley, Graceville, Fort Rucker, Ozark, Dothan, Hartford, Taylor, Midland City, Level Plains, Slocomb, Newton, New Brockton and Pinckard. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BAY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Genesee, Monroe, Orleans, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 16:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for western New York. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Genesee; Monroe; Orleans; Wayne The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Wayne County in western New York Orleans County in western New York Northeastern Genesee County in western New York Monroe County in western New York * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 407 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Albion, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Rochester, Greece, Irondequoit, Chili, Brockport, East Rochester, Albion, Hilton, Webster and Fairport. This includes the following highways Interstate 390 near exit 12. Interstate 90 near exit 46. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alexander, Davie, Iredell, Rowan by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 14:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Brief damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines over small areas. A brief period of large hail is also possible. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Alexander; Davie; Iredell; Rowan The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Davie County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Southeastern Alexander County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Central Iredell County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northwestern Rowan County in the Piedmont of North Carolina * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 232 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Statesville, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Statesville, Troutman, Stony Point, Hiddenite, Turnersburg, Olin, Scotts, Cool Springs, Cleveland and Cooleemee. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Beltrami, Cass, Clearwater, Hubbard, Itasca, Kittson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-14 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beltrami; Cass; Clearwater; Hubbard; Itasca; Kittson; Koochiching; Lake of the Woods; Mahnomen; Marshall; Norman; Pennington; Polk; Red Lake; Roseau SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 368 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BELTRAMI CASS CLEARWATER HUBBARD ITASCA KITTSON KOOCHICHING LAKE OF THE WOODS MAHNOMEN MARSHALL NORMAN PENNINGTON POLK RED LAKE ROSEAU
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-AZ side by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-18 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-18 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Outdoor burning is not recommended. Heed all fire restrictions. Target Area: Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-AZ side; Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT /11 PM MST/ THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR MOST OF SOUTHERN NEVADA AND NORTHWEST ARIZONA RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT /11 AM MST/ TO 9 PM PDT /9 PM MST/ SATURDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR MOST OF SOUTHERN NEVADA AND NORTHWEST ARIZONA * TIMING...Critical fire conditions are primarily expected in the late morning through early evening hours. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Stronger wind gusts possible across the Southern Great Basin. * HUMIDITY...Minimum relative humidity values of 5 to 12 percent.Slight improvements to humidity values are possible in eastern Mohave County Saturday...but still in the 10 to 20 percent range. * IMPACTS...A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Effingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 09:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-17 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Effingham FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Illinois, including the following county, Effingham. * WHEN...Until 345 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 955 AM CDT, emergency management reported numerous roadways flooded in the Effingham area. Up to 5 inches of rain this morning produced this flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Effingham, Teutopolis, Watson, Effingham County Airport, Heartville, Lake Sara and Elliotstown. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cabarrus, Gaston, Lincoln, Mecklenburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for the Piedmont of North Carolina. Target Area: Cabarrus; Gaston; Lincoln; Mecklenburg A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Cabarrus, eastern Lincoln, central Mecklenburg and northeastern Gaston Counties through 545 PM EDT At 511 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles west of Huntersville, or 5 miles southwest of Ramsey Creek Park, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Uptown Charlotte, Huntersville, Central Charlotte, Northeast Charlotte, Southwest Charlotte, Northwest Charlotte, Cornelius, Mt Holly, Harrisburg and Westport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Greene, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 14:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Greene; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MONROE...SOUTHEASTERN BELMONT...SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON...NORTHWESTERN GREENE...OHIO...NORTH CENTRAL WETZEL AND MARSHALL COUNTIES At 606 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Glen Dale, or near Moundsville, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include Wheeling, Moundsville, Martins Ferry, Bellaire, Bethlehem, Triadelphia, Shadyside, McMechen, Powhatan Point, Glen Dale, Bridgeport, and Benwood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GREENE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berkeley, Colleton, Dorchester by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 19:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: Berkeley; Colleton; Dorchester The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Colleton County in southeastern South Carolina Berkeley County in southeastern South Carolina Dorchester County in southeastern South Carolina * Until 845 PM EDT. * At 744 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Holly Hill, moving south at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include: Moncks Corner, Saint George, Dorchester, Ridgeville, Saint Stephen, Harleyville, Bonneau, Reevesville, Smoaks, Cross, Northern Lake Moultrie, Old Santee Canal State Park, Eastern Lake Marion, Canadys and Pinopolis. This warning includes the following interstates: I-26 between mile markers 171 and 194. I-95 in South Carolina between mile markers 68 and 85. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Belmont, Guernsey, Harrison, Tuscarawas by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 14:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Belmont; Guernsey; Harrison; Tuscarawas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR SOUTHERN HARRISON...NORTHEASTERN GUERNSEY...NORTHWESTERN BELMONT AND SOUTHEASTERN TUSCARAWAS COUNTIES At 502 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Freeport, moving southeast at 30 mph. THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM! HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Uhrichsville, Barnesville, Cadiz, Freeport, Dennison, Gnadenhutten, Bethesda, Antrim, Tuscarawas, Flushing, Adena, and Port Washington. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Alamance, Chatham, Orange, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 15:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alamance; Chatham; Orange; Randolph THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHERN ALAMANCE SOUTHWESTERN ORANGE...NORTHERN RANDOLPH AND NORTHWESTERN CHATHAM COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for central North Carolina. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for southern Orange, southeastern Randolph, and southeastern Chatham counties until 530 PM.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Coweta, Fayette, Meriwether, Pike, Spalding by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 19:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-15 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Coweta; Fayette; Meriwether; Pike; Spalding A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT FOR WESTERN SPALDING...SOUTHERN FAYETTE...NORTHEASTERN MERIWETHER NORTHERN PIKE AND SOUTHEASTERN COWETA COUNTIES At 759 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Zetella, or 7 miles west of Griffin, moving west at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Griffin, Zebulon, Peachtree City, Senoia, Brooks, Williamson, Sharpsburg, Turin, Haralson, Woolsey, Highland Mills, Starrs Mill, Experiment, Birdie, Vaughn, Hollonville, Inman, Alvaton, Rover and Digbey. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COWETA COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Augusta, Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 17:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Augusta; Page; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Warren HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 104 degrees. * WHERE...Portions of western Maryland, northwest and western Virginia and eastern and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Clark and SW Lincoln County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-18 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-18 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Outdoor burning is not recommended. Heed all fire restrictions. Target Area: Clark and SW Lincoln County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch; Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-NV side; Lincoln County, Ely Dispatch; Nye County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch; Sheep Range; Spring Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT /11 PM MST/ THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR MOST OF SOUTHERN NEVADA AND NORTHWEST ARIZONA RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT /11 AM MST/ TO 9 PM PDT /9 PM MST/ SATURDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR MOST OF SOUTHERN NEVADA AND NORTHWEST ARIZONA * TIMING...Critical fire conditions are primarily expected in the late morning through early evening hours. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Stronger wind gusts possible across the Southern Great Basin. * HUMIDITY...Minimum relative humidity values of 5 to 12 percent.Slight improvements to humidity values are possible in eastern Mohave County Saturday...but still in the 10 to 20 percent range. * IMPACTS...A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Armstrong, Clarion, Indiana, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 17:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Armstrong; Clarion; Indiana; Jefferson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN INDIANA...SOUTHERN JEFFERSON...EAST CENTRAL ARMSTRONG AND SOUTHEASTERN CLARION COUNTIES At 518 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near New Bethlehem, or 12 miles southwest of Brookville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include Punxsutawney, Brookville, Reynoldsville, New Bethlehem, Sykesville, Falls Creek, Big Run, Dayton, Summerville, Rossiter, Hawthorn, and Glen Campbell. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Eastern Magic Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 12:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-17 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive as high wind will create reduced visibilities from blowing dust and light high profile vehicles could get blown over especially with direct cross winds areas like I-86 and I-84. Boating will be hazardous due to high waves from strong winds. Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Eastern Magic Valley; Lower Snake River Plain; Marsh and Arbon Highlands; Raft River Region; Southern Hills, Albion Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts over 57 mph. * WHERE...Southern Hills/Albion Mountains, Raft River, Lower Snake Plain and the Arco desert, including I-86, I-84, Pocatello, Burley, Blackfoot, Malta, Inkom, Downey, Craters of the Moon, INL, Mudlake, and American Falls. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Expect reduced visibilities for blowing dust as well.
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID

