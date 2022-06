Recent earnings from cloud computing leaders indicate that underlying sales growth is robust and exceeding market expectations. Hyperscalers running massive datacenters are aggressively investing in building capacity in anticipation of an imminent boom in demand. Industry analysts like Gartner expect growth in total spending on cloud deployed solutions to top 20% in 20221. Meanwhile, the stocks of market-leading application and infrastructure providers have pulled back considerably, with valuations disregarding all the fundamental business growth over the past two years. We believe this dislocation likely presents an opportunity for investors to capitalize on the sustainable growth of cloud computing, as IT workloads favor operational flexibility, lower cost, security, and permanently shift away from on-premise.

MARKETS ・ 4 HOURS AGO