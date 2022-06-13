ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Take precautions: National Weather Service issues heat advisory for Athens area

By Wayne Ford, Athens Banner-Herald
The National Weather Service reported Monday morning that the heat index today could reach triple digits.

The temperature is expected to surge to 97 degrees with a heat index reaching 100 to 105, according to the NWS . The heat index factors in the humidity to give a “feels like” temperature.

It's the highest heat index so far this year and people are urged to take precautions if spending time outside.

“Try to limit strenuous activities and wear loose-fitting, light colored clothing,” the NWS advised.

The NWS reported there is a slight chance of showers late tonight.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the mid- to high 90s into next weekend, according to the NWS.

The high could hit 95 on Tuesday with a heat index of 104.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Take precautions: National Weather Service issues heat advisory for Athens area

